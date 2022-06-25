ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Ferry, NY

Mike Mahaney defends home turf with dominating Super DIRTcar Series win at Albany-Saratoga

By Dick O'Brien
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mike Mahaney is a Friday night regular at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway. When the Super DIRTcar Series for big-block modifieds came to A-S on Friday night, the King Ferry racer defended his home turf in dominating fashion. Mahaney set fast time in pre-race time trials, drew the pole for the...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Watkins Glen Racing Sunday Update

It was hot afternoon to race at Watking Glen on Saturday and our Rick Hughey has the recap. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Woodhull Raceway Driver Passes Away During Race; Track Worker Seriously Injured

Racing at Woodhull Raceway Saturday night was marred by the passing of veteran competitor, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. According to the Raceway, Goodier was racing in a qualifying heat event when his car sped out of control into the infield area of turns three and four. It was during that time that Goodier’s machine struck corner flagger, Neil Stoddard before shooting across the back straight away coming to rest well outside of the track. Rescue and EMT’s were quickly on the scene accessing the condition of Goodier as other personnel was tending to Stoddard as he lay injured in the infield. Ambulances and Medivac Helicopters were summoned to the track as both Goodier and Stoddard were taken to area hospitals with Goodier being pronounced dead later that night of what was thought to be an apparent heart attack.
WOODHULL, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning travel baseball has strong showing in Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning travel baseball team had a trip to remember this weekend. The Corning 15u Elite travel baseball team won their pool in the Cooperstown Tournament before falling in the semis. A total of ten teams were in the tournament from the east and Corning even had the opportunity to play […]
COOPERSTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, NY
City
King Ferry, NY
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, NY
City
Lodi, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football’s 3 annual ACC opponents announced as league shifts to new schedule model in 2023

Syracuse, N.Y. – Even under new scheduling, Syracuse football will face one of the ACC’s historic powerhouses each season. The conference on Tuesday announced its shift to a 3-5-5 scheduling model starting in 2023. The model eliminates the Atlantic and Coastal divisions, instead guaranteeing that programs face three opponents annually and the other 10 programs twice every four years. That means within a player’s tenure they’ll have the chance to face each ACC school at home and away.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Will Compete Next Week On Jeopardy

HWS News Release– Last summer, Hobart and William Smith Director of Secondary Education Andrea “Andie” Huskie successfully completed a three-round audition process with producers and casting personnel from the iconic television game show Jeopardy. In May, she flew to Los Angeles and competed in her appearance that will air on Monday, July 4.
GENEVA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Preece
Person
Davey Hamilton Jr.
Person
Tim Fuller
Person
Alan Johnson
Person
Pat Ward
Person
Ronnie Johnson
Person
Stewart Friesen
Person
Matt Sheppard
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University names Bakeer Ganesharatnam as new head volleyball coach

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s volleyball program has named Bakeer Ganesharatnam as its newest head coach, the school announced Monday afternoon. Ganesharatnam, the seventh head coach in Syracuse history, brings his experience and knowledge of the sport to Central New York after spending the last 11 years as the head volleyball coach at Temple. He replaces former Orange coach Leonid Yelin, who resigned in February after 10 seasons with the program.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Holy Fish! First Time Angler Reels in 35 Pound Monster From Lake Ontario

Holy fish! Wait until you see the 35-and-a-half-pound monster an Oswego, New York woman reeled in from Lake Ontario. Not bad for her first time on the water. Captain Jeff Wallace took some of his friends and family aboard the High Adventure to fish on Lake Ontario for the first time. It turned into an adventure of a lifetime for first-time angler Chelsea Giovo who went into the day without any expectations. "My friend, Katie, caught the first fish as soon as we got out there and it took her maybe 10 minutes to reel her fish in."
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Dirtcar Series#Rocky Warner
Syracuse.com

Company news: Pinckney Hugo Group announces several staff changes

Pinckney Hugo Group made several announcements about new hires and promotions. McKenzie Cramer, of Cicero, has been promoted to senior account manager. Cramer was previously an account manager and has been with the agency for three years. She previously was a product marketing associate at ADI Global Distribution. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the Frank G. Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

One dead, one critically injured at Woodhull Raceway Saturday

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a Woodhull Raceway veteran during a race Saturday night. According to the Woodhull Raceway on Facebook, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. died after suffering an apparent heart attack after an accident at the NAPA 602 Crate Sportsman qualifying heat event. They […]
WOODHULL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories Q&A: How did Mexico, NY get its name?

(WSYR-TV)–One of the reasons I love hosting the Your Stories Q&A segment is because of the wide variety of questions we receive from our viewers. Steve Plank of Syracuse reached out to the YS team wondering what is behind a name in Oswego County. I so appreciated the YS article you did about the origin […]
MEXICO, NY
Syracuse.com

Tension between CNY towns over property taxes (Good Morning CNY for June 28)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 72; Low: 54. Get outdoors if you can. See the 5-day forecast. HERE’S TO THE CLASS OF 2022: The Class of 2022 of Syracuse’s Anthony A. Henninger High School crossed the stage and received their high school diplomas on Sunday, and syracuse.com captured nearly 100 photos at the event. Plus, to celebrate the Class of 2022, we published lists of the graduates from more than 60 schools across Central New York. (Joanna Young photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy