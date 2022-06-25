ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with assault, DWI after running over wife during dispute in Brooklyn: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero
 3 days ago

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was charged with reckless driving after running over his wife during a dispute in Brooklyn Friday, police said.

Officials said Myroslav Iakymovych, 34, had a dispute with his 41-year-old wife in the vicinity of East 16th Street and Avenue X. Iakymovych started to slowly drive a car with the front passenger-side door open, and as the car moved, the woman hung onto the open door in an attempt to prevent him from driving away. He then accelerated, and his wife lost her grip, fell onto the roadway underneath the car and was run over by the passenger-side rear tire of the vehicle.

The victim was found by officers with trauma to her body at around 5:30 p.m., according to authorities. She was taken by EMS to a hospital, where she was reported to be in critical condition.

Iakymovych stayed at the scene and was taken into custody. He was then arrested and charged with assault, reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle with BAC of .08 of 1% alcohol, vehicular assault and reckless driving, according to the NYPD.

