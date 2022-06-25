ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Westover dominates for Irish Derby crown

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BvqvI_0gLyk8VB00

Westover turned the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby into a procession with a dominant display at the Curragh.

Thought by many to be an unlucky third at Epsom behind Desert Crown, Rob Hornby had been replaced by Ireland’s champion jockey Colin Keane for his Classic assignment.

Keane was intent on not letting the early pace-setter French Claim gain too much of an advantage in front and while Westover was tracking the pace, his main market rival, Aidan O’Brien’s Oaks winner Tuesday, was dropped out by Ryan Moore.

Lionel was one of the first beaten and when Moore tried to make up ground on Tuesday, Keane asked Westover to go and win the race two furlongs out.

The Ralph Beckett-trained colt galloped clear in relentless fashion and while Piz Badile gave game chase, he was no match for the impressive winner.

A winning distance of seven lengths advertised his superiority with a further two back to French Claim in third. Tuesday came home in fourth.

The winner was cut to 4-1 from 10s by Paddy Power for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, while he is 7-4 from 4-1 for the St Leger with Ladbrokes.

Keane said: “I suppose every jockey says the race they would like to win is the Epsom Derby, the second one would be the Irish Derby I think. It is great to win our home Derby. It’s unbelievable.

Full dues to Rob Hornby, I rang him this morning and he told me everything I needed to know about the horse - a true gentleman

“Full dues to Rob Hornby, I rang him this morning and he told me everything I needed to know about the horse – a true gentleman. He said the horse gets the trip well and he’ll get further, so don’t be afraid to use him up. He said one thing he will do is get to the line. Ralph said the same and, when you turn in, get him rolling and you’ll stay going.

“I was (a bit keen for a furlong) but once he got in behind one, he gave me a beautiful ride. He’s a monster of a horse, so he is only going to be a better horse next year.

“I’m very grateful and thankful to the owners, the Juddmonte family, they have been very good and loyal to us since they joined Glenburnie (retained trainer Ger Lyons’ stable). I’m very thankful that they put their faith in me to ride this horse today.”

Beckett said: “Colin was positive on him from the outset and took the bull by the horns. Rob Hornby spoke to him at lunchtime today and encouraged him to ride him that way.

“It’s important that you go out with your boots on in these occasions and Colin certainly did that today. I really didn’t think he would win like that at this stage. He’s a big horse and still a work in progress. He’s going to get better with age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibsi2_0gLyk8VB00
Colin Keane (left) and trainer Ralph Beckett celebrate with Westover (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

“I never felt he was going to stop when he got into his stride. He drifted out a bit into the middle of the track and is still, as I say, a work in progress. I hope there is more to come with him. He has a great temperament and that shone through today.

“This was always a race that would fit in well. The track suits him and it’s wonderful to get it done. It’s a big day for us.

“He’s going to develop from three to four, never mind through the rest of the year you would think.

“We’ll discuss it with the family and everybody to see what we do next. It depends how he comes out of today. He’s in the King George and that would certainly be an option.

“He’s not ground dependent and that is important. We can really go where we want, when we want, when we are happy with the horse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvsfD_0gLyk8VB00
Oaks winner Tuesday with jockey Ryan Moore at Epsom (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

O’Brien was full of praise for the placed runners, but felt Tuesday is capable of better in the future.

He said: “I wouldn’t take anything away from the first three horses, but anything that sat handy stayed handy. It was probably hard with the wind to get into it.

“The winner is a very good horse, no doubt.

“There is probably more to come (from Tuesday) and hopefully she will run better the next day.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Plans fluid for Piz Badile following fine Curragh run

Connections of Piz Badile were pleased to see the smart colt get his season back on track by finishing a clear second in the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday. Frankie Dettori was booked to ride Donnacha O’Brien’s Ballysax Stakes winner in the Derby at Epsom earlier this month, but he trailed home a well-beaten 12th of the 17 runners.
ANIMALS
newschain

Nielsen reflects on Stradivarius and Dettori partnership

Owner Bjorn Nielsen insists he is “truly grateful” for the partnership Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori have enjoyed, despite events that have followed the disappointment of his staying giant failing to land the Gold Cup for the fourth time. For the second year in a row Dettori found himself...
ANIMALS
SkySports

Frankie Dettori: Melbourne Cup winner Glen Boss backs jockey to bounce back after John and Thady Gosden 'sabattical'

Three-time Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Glen Boss has backed Frankie Dettori to continue to show his talents in the saddle. Now retired, Boss won all there was to win in Australia and will be forever associated with Makybe Diva and her three successive victories in the 'race that stops a nation'. He also won the Cox Plate on the great mare, as he did with So You Think, Ocean Park and Sir Dragonet.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
George Vi
The Independent

Simon Harmer bowls Essex to thrilling win while Surrey dominate Kent

Simon Harmer scored career-best match figures in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One as Essex beat Hampshire in a nail-biting victory, winning by 12 runs in three days.The off-spinner took seven for 161 in Essex’s second innings to return 15 for 207 overall as Hampshire fell agonisingly short of their target of 299.WOWWWWWW WHAT A GAME, WHAT AN ENDING 🤩Barker takes on Harmer and is caught on the boundary by Walter. He goes for 42 and Essex win by 12 runs here at Chelmsford 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WdZgrJCyOO— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) June 28, 2022Harmer found the breakthrough taking the wicket of...
SPORTS
newschain

Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced. In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derby Day#Curragh#French#The St Leger#Ladbrokes#The Irish Derby
newschain

Johnson and G7 leaders joke about Putin during official meeting

Boris Johnson joked about Vladimir Putin with fellow world leaders as they met at the G7 summit in Germany. The Prime Minister and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed the Russian leader and his history of being photographed without a shirt. As the sun shone at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian...
POLITICS
newschain

Best turnout for British players in Wimbledon second round in 25 years

Nine Britons are through to the second round of the Wimbledon singles in the best team performance in a quarter of a century. Fan favourites Emma Raducanu and Sir Andy Murray are among those through to the next round in the highest team GB turnout since 1997 – while tennis titan Serena Williams has already been knocked out in the first round.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

World Cup-winning England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan officially announces his international retirement after a trailblazing seven-year stint - with wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler poised to take over

Eoin Morgan's England era is over after the World Cup-winning captain announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. The veteran white-ball skipper led England to victory at the 2019 World Cup with a hugely dramatic triumph in the final against New Zealand at Lord's, and guided the country to No 1 in the one-day and T20 world rankings.
SPORTS
newschain

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Police in South Africa are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party in the coastal town of East London to celebrate the end of winter school exams. Local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Jason Watson poised for riding return next week

Jason Watson expects to be back in the saddle next week having been absent since Derby day. Watson had to miss his ride on Masekela in the premier Classic – where Andrew Balding’s charge ran a fine race to be fourth – having been unshipped on his way to post the evening before at Doncaster.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy