You can hardly blame a Texas kid who gets an offer from Texas to flip and put on the Burnt Orange. This is what is wrong with Texas football. The kids are satisfied to just get an offer, thinking they have a clear path to success, on the coattails of a few Texas high school superstar legends. But nobody wants to work hard and sweat or get their uniforms dirty down there. They are just satisfied to be on the team. Better to have players who really want to be Cowboys and have something to prove to the Longhorns and Sooners.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO