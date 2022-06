This weekend has been a busy one for recruiting, as many of Arkansas’ top targets, as well as commits, visited Fayetteville. As the weekend drew closer to an end, head coach Sam Pittman received great news in the form of landing two commits for the defensive side of the football. Three-star defensive back RJ Johnson, as well as three-star linebacker Alex Sanford announced their commitment while on their visit to Arkansas, which adds value to an already impressive 2023 commitment list for the Razorbacks. Arkansas’ first commitment of the weekend is three-star defensive back RJ Johnson from McDonough, Ga. McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing ATH...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO