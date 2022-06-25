ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Pride Parade returns Sunday

By Bronagh Tumulty, Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Pride Parade returns Sunday.

The event was postponed the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.

On Sunday, the even will celebrate it’s 51st year.

The parade steps off at noon on Sunday at Montrose Ave. and Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood. From there it marches south, ultimately ending at Diversey Pkwy. and Sheridan Rd. in Lincoln Park.

Street closures will begin at 8 a.m. and are expected to last until 8 p.m.

Pride Parade route
Jw William
2d ago

...because homosexuality is not widely accepted in the black community. this is a reply to Ketoballs comment that keeps being deleted.

WGN News

Chicago’s Summer Reading Series begins

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Summer Reading Series kicked off On Monday. This year’s theme is “City of Stories.”  All 81 public libraries are participating, with each location hosting its events for kids, teens and adults through Aug. 14.   City of Stories: Adult Summer Reading Challenge by WGN Web Desk on Scribd CityOfStories_DoSomething by WGN Web […]
CHICAGO, IL
