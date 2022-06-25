CHICAGO — Chicago’s Pride Parade returns Sunday.

The event was postponed the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.

On Sunday, the even will celebrate it’s 51st year.

The parade steps off at noon on Sunday at Montrose Ave. and Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood. From there it marches south, ultimately ending at Diversey Pkwy. and Sheridan Rd. in Lincoln Park.

Street closures will begin at 8 a.m. and are expected to last until 8 p.m.

More information on Chicago Pride’s website

Pride Parade route

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.