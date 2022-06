Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson is reportedly expected to leave in free agency and sign with the New York Knicks for huge money. The New York Knicks were the focus of the 2022 NBA Draft after they made three trades in the first round. They managed to dump Kemba Walker’s contract off to the Detroit Pistons, but they did not have a single first-round player selected. Why was that? To free up money to make a run at Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson this offseason.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO