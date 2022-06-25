Ohio man charged for transporting guns to NYS
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a 65-year-old Perry, Ohio man with shipping and transporting firearms with intent to commit an offense, said U.S. Attorney Trini Ross.
According to the indictment, Allen DeCola, a former federal firearms licensee, illegally shipped and transported firearms from the State of Ohio to New York State between April and May of 2018.
According to the indictment, Allen DeCola, a former federal firearms licensee, illegally shipped and transported firearms from the State of Ohio to New York State between April and May of 2018.

The charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. DeCola was reportedly arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah McCarthy and released on conditions.
