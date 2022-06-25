ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho adoption agency ready to help women in unplanned pregnancies

By Anna Velasquez
KLEWTV
 3 days ago

A spokesperson for A New Beginning announced the agency stands ready to help and support women in unplanned pregnancies. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, putting the abortion rights back...

klewtv.com

GUEST OPINION: Idaho stands prepared to protect, preserve life

Respect for the sanctity of life is a defining value of civilized society. Since Roe v. Wade (1973), states throughout the United States have stood by as an increasingly-calloused minority publicly advocates for, and even celebrates, a supposed “right” to destroy innocent and defenseless human lives, even to the point of demanding a supposed-right to destroy life post-delivery. Once the value of life is abandoned, it seems that there is no defining authority sufficient to reign in human behavior over any extended period of time, and the portended effects of this mind-set should be enough to send chills down any thoughtful person’s spine.
Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the State Tax Commission are warning people in the Gem State of a scam targeting Idaho homeowners. Those that have been targeted by the scam say they have gotten a flyer in the mail with information about Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction Program.
Idaho WIC to make adjustment to income guidelines next week

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s WIC program announced Tuesday they will be making their annual adjustment to income guidelines for their program. The change will become effective July 1 and will raise the household income eligibility as a means of offsetting the increased cost of living. WIC’s new guidelines...
No Molotov Cocktails at Mostly Peaceful Protest in Idaho

Nobody burned down any pregnancy clinics. No churches were set ablaze. No clergy were doused with blood. This is Idaho, after all. I don’t know if you can call this a large demonstration, but will point out social media makes it easier to put together a gathering in 48 hours. When I say I’m not sure about the size, it’s because we know there aren’t many liberals in the Magic Valley, however. On this issue, I could see where a majority of the coven would come out.
Idaho's fight against the far right, then and now

There is just a week left in Pride Month, and this year has seen an unprecedented level of threats directed at LGBTQ people. This includes the recent arrest of white nationalists headed to an event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. NPR's domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef was there. But she says the events she witnessed that day are part of a larger story.
Idaho officials warn of property tax scam flyer

There is a flyer being mailed to Idaho residents about the state's Property Tax Reduction program. Although the flyer looks official and implies that it's from the Idaho State Tax Commission or another government entity, it is not legitimate. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Idaho State Tax Commission warned...
Move Over Potatoes, Idaho Also Grows an Astonishing Amount of This Veggie

It is no secret that Idaho is known for growing potatoes. Lots and lots of potatoes. We own our starchy root vegetable proudly and even celebrate it. Idaho produces more potatoes than any other state. That may not be a surprise but did you know on average in one year is is over a billion dollars in revenue for the state?! That is a lot of potatoes. How much do we really know about these potatoes that have helped make our great state what it is today?
Boise City Council calls for more gun control

Boise City Council is urging state and federal lawmakers to take further action to curb gun violence in the United States just days after a compromise bill passed through Congress. In the resolution passed Tuesday afternoon, city councilors called for universal background checks on all sales – both public and...
Idaho is the Only State That Can Claim This

Idaho is special for many reasons. We are also great at breaking world records. This however is something special about Idaho on a geographical scale. Idaho is the only state in the United States that boarders 6 other states and another country. We have boarders on Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada and in the tip of that Panhandle, Canada. However...
Get to know Idaho: How Idaho got its name

IDAHO, USA — The story of how Idaho got its name begins way back when the western U.S was full of wide-open space, already occupied by indigenous Americans, who were quickly getting pushed out by pioneers and prospectors. These territories, with names like Nebraska, Washington, and Utah, covered a...
New US attorney for Idaho: Civil rights, hate crime enforcement is 'front and center'

Idaho’s new top federal prosecutor says civil rights and hate crime enforcement are top-of-mind for federal prosecutors both in Idaho and nationwide. “It’s always been important,” Josh Hurwit told the Idaho Press in an interview. “But with the rise in hate incidents that we’ve seen really starting in the pandemic, and now continuing with various groups in Idaho and around the country, obviously the tragic shooting in Buffalo put this front and center.”
Saint Alphonsus closing certain pediatric, general surgery services

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Saint Alphonsus will be closing the STARS pediatric clinic therapy clinic and inpatient pediatric and general surgery services at the Regional Medical Center. These programs are happening because they have not been financially viable, Saint Alphonsus said, and because there are alternative services available throughout...
Idaho Fish and Game begin placing wolf cameras around the state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Over 600 tracking cameras will be placed across Idaho's landscape to help track the states wolf population. Close to 60 will be scattered around southern Idaho, with the rest going up north toward Idaho's panhandle. The cameras will track occupancy and abundance of wolves taking over 11 million photos to get an estimate of the states population.
Little awards Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarships to 40 Idaho students

Originally published June 21 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Gov. Brad Little presented scholarships to students who received the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship during ceremonies at the Idaho State Capitol on Tuesday in Boise. Altogether, 40 students received the scholarships — 25 of whom will be attending an academic program at an...
‘Getting dangerous’: ITD knew of Idaho 55 issues before major slide that narrowly missed a driver. Now it’s millions over budget

On a crisp, late fall day last year, less than 200 feet made all the difference on Idaho Highway 55. Just after 2 p.m. on November 18, 2021, a traffic safety vehicle guided a line of cars through the tight construction zone in the canyon alongside the picturesque Payette River. A rumbling sound rocked the air. High above the road, tons of material crashed down from the blasted cliff face and spilled across the highway.
