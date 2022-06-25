Idaho adoption agency ready to help women in unplanned pregnancies

Respect for the sanctity of life is a defining value of civilized society. Since Roe v. Wade (1973), states throughout the United States have stood by as an increasingly-calloused minority publicly advocates for, and even celebrates, a supposed “right” to destroy innocent and defenseless human lives, even to the point of demanding a supposed-right to destroy life post-delivery. Once the value of life is abandoned, it seems that there is no defining authority sufficient to reign in human behavior over any extended period of time, and the portended effects of this mind-set should be enough to send chills down any thoughtful person’s spine.
