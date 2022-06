Kira, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, has been on the job at the Westmoreland County Prison since she was a puppy. On Monday, the county’s prison board took the drug-detecting dog out of service after her handler said she is struggling with anxiety issues related to the electronics at the jail and can no longer perform her duties at the Hempfield lockup.

