ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Hills, PA

State playoff loss puts heartbreaking ending on successful season for North Hills softball

By Josh Rizzo
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophia Roncone didn’t bend when facing the pressure of the first round of the PIAA Class 5A softball playoffs. What the North Hills senior pitcher did was turn in one of the best performances of her career. Roncone, a Holy Cross commit, took a no-hitter into the sixth...

tribhssn.triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New coach presiding over positive offseason for Penn Hills football

The excitement still hasn’t worn off for Charles Morris. Spending time working with his players on the Penn Hills football team feels right. Morris, a 2005 Penn Hills graduate who spent time as an assistant at Gateway and Plum, is excited to take over the Indians program with his first head coaching job.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notebook: Latrobe’s Blair gets D-I offer

Emma Blair has her first NCAA Division I scholarship offer. The girls basketball standout from Latrobe was offered over the weekend by South Carolina-Upstate in Valley Falls, S.C. The 6-foot-1 throwback forward, who is known for her prowess to produce double-doubles, averaged 13.6 points and 12.5 rebounds and shot 56%...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

38th playing of Fuhrer Invitational golf tournament missing key person

For the past 37 seasons, the annual Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational has grown into one of the top tournaments in Western Pennsylvania. Many of golf’s up-and-coming players — professional and amateur — have battled for the coveted title at Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel. But...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Hills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Madison, PA
North Hills, PA
Sports
City
Fox Chapel, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt receives commitment from 3rd offensive lineman

Pitt received a third verbal commitment from a high school offensive lineman when Tai Ray of Apopka, Fla., announced Monday morning on his Twitter account that he plans to enroll next year. Ray (6-foot-6, 280 pounds) joins Ryan Carretta and Colin Van Rooy — offensive linemen who attend high school...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 new members appointed to Woodland Hills School Board

Woodland Hills School Board has two new members. Laura Arthrell and Mike Rensland were both appointed to the board recently. Rensland, of Edgewood, fills the Region 2 vacancy created by Marilyn Scott’s resignation. The term ends next year. The region includes Braddock, Edgewood, Rankin and Swissvale. Rensland, is a...
SWISSVALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges pending after hockey player punches referee

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area hockey player was caught on video punching a referee. During an adult league game on Wednesday night, two players from opposing teams got into a fight. The referee tried to break it up and one of those players punched the referee, knocking him to the ground.The fight broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday during a game at Printscape Arena at Southpointe. The fight, captured on LiveBarn, shows Jaris Harbieh and another player having words. A referee skates over and tries to separate the two when Harbieh punches him in the face. The referee was knocked to the ground and a brawl broke out between the teams. When the dust settled, the referee did not seek medical attention. Cecil Township police said the game was stopped and the 23-year-old Harbieh was taken out of the arena in handcuffs. Harbieh has also been suspended from play.The arena's manager said it is also conducting its own investigation. Charges are pending against Harbieh. They include simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
CANONSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piaa#Holy Cross#Indians#Wpial
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dean Streator Summer Concert Series resumes in Bethel Park

The 2022 Dean Streator Summer Concert Series, sponsored by the Bethel Park Community Foundation, begins July 10 with a performance by Community Band South, featuring marches, Broadway tunes and concert pieces. The series, which is resuming following a two-year hiatus because of the covid-19 pandemic, will continue at 2:30 p.m....
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Rivertown Pub and Grill in Leechburg on way to becoming pool hall

A new business is coming to the former space where the Rivertown Pub and Grill operated on 118 Third St. in Leechburg. In 2019, Hyde Park resident Chris Frank kicked around the idea of opening a pool hall with his friend, Kevin McKee, to provide a space for people to play pool, compete in tournaments and leagues and enjoy family-friendly fun. Frank had no previous business experience, but McKee owned a construction company.
LEECHBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

On and off showers, strong storms could dampen Sunday plans

PITTSBURGH — On and off showers and storms may dampen your plans Sunday, so have your rain gear ready as you head out to the store or hit the trails. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the possibility of a few stronger storms developing late in the day, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you as you head out. Some storms could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jersey Mike's Subs in Harmar officially open

A highly anticipated Jersey Mike’s Subs location officially opened Wednesday morning next to a recently opened Starbucks. The restaurant at 2825 Freeport Road Suite B in Harmar is one of the chain’s 22 locations in the Pittsburgh area. Area director Bill Farley said the building was not on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: June 27-July 3

Miss Freddye's Blues Band. Wed., June 29. 4:30-6 p.m. Carnegie Library of Homewood. 7101 Hamilton Ave., Homewood. Free. missfreddye.com. Snacks? Check. Lawn chair or blanket? Check. Good vibes? Check. You’re ready to enjoy Pittsburgh's Lady of the Blues — voted Best Blues Band or Performer in Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2020 Best of Pittsburgh readers’ poll.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Tracking thunderstorms this afternoon: Isolated severe storms possible

Expect another warm and humid day across the Valley with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will push into the Valley later this afternoon which will provide the necessary lift for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. There is the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

More passenger rail service coming between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg

Pittsburgh and other Western Pennsylvania municipalities are set to receive additional passenger rail service to Harrisburg, with plans to add another line within three years of the start of construction. The state of Pennsylvania and Norfolk Southern first proposed adding a passenger line in February. The private railway owns the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former police chief’s badge, other possessions return to Bethel Park

For what probably amounted to decades, a woman on the West Coast had been in possession of family heirlooms that came from Bethel Park. More accurately, the aged gun holsters, identification card and silver badge originated in what then was Bethel Township, by way of her stepfamily. Whatever the case,...
BETHEL PARK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy