Castine, ME

Castine select board rejects proposal for Dye Head Lighthouse

By Matthew Jaroncyk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASTINE — The Castine select board rejected a recent proposal to make the Dyce Head Lighthouse property into a short-term rental business. The building’s lease was set to expire at the end of June. The plan’s intention was to help generate more revenue for the town by...

foxbangor.com

Gov. Mills tours senior housing development in Belfast

BELFAST — Gov. Janet Mills took a trip to Belfast Monday to tour a new senior housing development built by a bond she signed in January of 2019. In 2019, Gov. Mills signed a bond to create more than 180 affordable housing units for low-income Maine seniors across the state.
BELFAST, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Cleanup finishes at Wiscasset ash ponds

Wiscasset Town Manager Dennis Simmons told selectmen June 21 and in his written report ahead of the meeting, he, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and engineering firm Ransom Consulting did a final inspection June 17 of the cleaned up ash ponds at the former Mason Station. Seeding will be the town’s responsibility; silt fencing has been placed to keep loose soils out of the river, Simmons wrote.
WISCASSET, ME
foxbangor.com

Hospital expands visitor policy

BANGOR- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is expanding it’s visiting hours . The healthcare facility restricted the hours and number of visitors allowed because of covid. Beginning Tuesday, June 28 most patients can have one visitor at a time between 8am and 8pm. All visitors must...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
Castine, ME
Castine, ME
Maine Government
amjamboafrica.com

When the Germans settled Waldoboro

On the west bank of the Medomak River in Waldoboro, there’s an old German cemetery and a 250-year old Lutheran Church known as the Old German Meeting House. The church was erected in 1772 by German colonists who had been lured to settle the area – then known as Broad Bay – by General Samuel Waldo of Boston, a wealthy English merchant capitalist. In 1729, Waldo had acquired controlling interest in 36 square miles of land from the midcoast into central Maine. Between 1740 and 1742, Waldo recruited 40 families from Germany to create a little farming colony at Broad Bay. In his German-language advertisements, he promised to provide the settlement with several years of food, a church minister, and 100 acres of land by the sea. But what awaited the colonists when they arrived was not the populous city they were promised. Instead, they found dense forests, poor, rocky soil, and war, according to historian Cyrus Eaton in his book Annals of Town of Warren:
WALDOBORO, ME
mdislander.com

Local family becomes American citizens

BASS HARBOR — Citizenship in the U.S. is a sought-after privilege and is a goal that many who come to this country set out to achieve. This goal was realized for a local family from Macedonia, who received their citizenship last week. Zoran and Dejana Manev of Bass Harbor,...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Vandals destroy hives housing a half-million bees at Maine honey business

ALBION (WGME) -- Vandals reportedly caused $5,000 damage after destroying several beehives at Swan’s Honey in Albion over the weekend. According to the Bangor Daily News, the damage was discovered when workers went out to inspect the hives that had been placed on wooden pallets. Each pallet held four hives and each hive housed between 50,000 and 60,000 bees.
ALBION, ME
wabi.tv

Hundreds gather in Bangor for Bans off our Bodies protest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Sunday hundreds gathered by the Federal Building in downtown Bangor for a Bans off Our Bodies rally. The protest joins many nationwide and comes in the wake of the Supreme Court voting 5-4 to overturn Roe V Wade. Protestors voiced their fear that a woman’s...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Agamont Park’s Fountain Vandalized

Detergent was added to Agamont Park's Fountain in Bar Harbor overnight, so Monday morning, June 27th residents and tourists woke up to a sudsy fountain. What some people may see as a harmless joke that doesn't hurt anyone is in fact an act of vandalism. The fountain will now be...
BAR HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor celebrates 30th anniversary of Pride

BANGOR, Maine — Saturday was a beautiful day in the queen city for the 30th anniversary of its Pride celebration. Bangor Pride kicked off at 11 a.m. with a parade throughout the streets of downtown. The parade was followed by live bands and musicians, drag performances, artists, vendors, and community resources, all gathered in the city's West Market Square.
Q97.9

Here’s What May Be Going into The Old Augusta, Maine Kmart Location

It's no surprise that people have been pondering different ideas and options for the now-vacant Augusta Kmart site that sits just off Western Avenue in the State's capital. According to the Kennebec Journal, initially, Augusta city councilors had poo-poo'd an idea that would have brought hundreds of garage-style self storage units to the site. However now, they say they're more open to a different kind of self storage option that's all part of a revised plan.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Augusta Maine Police Want You to Be More Like Megan and James

That might actually be the point. Megan and James are not celebrities. They don't have a huge following on TikTok - they are just kind Mainers. We need more stories about kindness, selflessness...giving. That's where the Augusta Maine Police Department steps in to recognize two not so ordinary people. According to a Facebook post by the Augusta police, Meghan and James saw an older gentleman on Water Street take a pretty hard fall. They were in their car and pulled over to help. They didn't have to, but they did.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

Acadia Park Death Ruled Homicide; Nationwide Search Continues As Community Mourns Victim

There is an active arrest warrant out for a man from Portland authorities believe is connected with a recent hit-and-run death at Acadia National Park. Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss says investigators have determined that 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland was struck and killed on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor at some point during the late-night/early morning hours of Saturday, June 18 into Sunday, June 19.
PORTLAND, ME
Boston Globe

Boyfriend sought in death of retreat organizer at Acadia National Park

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are searching for a man in connection with the hit-and-run death in Acadia National Park of the founder of a youth retreat. The crash on the campus of the Schoodic Institute within the park killed Nicole Mokeme, 35, some time between Saturday night and early Sunday. Police said the man sought in connection with the death had been in a relationship with Mokeme, the Portland Press Herald reported.
ACCIDENTS
I-95 FM

Beware Bangor! The Bears Are Here

This is a little too close to where I live...yikes!. Living on the west side of Bangor is an experience, to say the least. There is always something going on in, and around my neighborhood, so when I saw a Facebook group for the Fairmount area of town, I jumped at the chance to join.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Lighthouse cottage fire

GOULDSBORO- Fire marshals are investigating what caused a fire at the cottage beside the Prospect Harbor Lighthouse this morning. Firefighters were called to 115 Lighthouse Point Road in Gouldsboro about 5:15 am. Crews from as far away as Milbridge and Blue Hill were called in to assist with the fire...
GOULDSBORO, ME

