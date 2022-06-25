ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Should you pick up a Prime Day Kindle deal, or wait even longer to buy an ereader?

By Tom Bedford
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hct9l_0gLye1y000
(Image credit: Future)

Now that Amazon Prime Day is getting close, you might be wondering whether you should pick up those gadgets you've had in your sights now, or hold on a little longer until the online retailer's discount days kick off on July 12.

A popular gadget that we see discounted all the time is the Amazon Kindle line of ereaders, and that device is likely be a top pick this Prime Day, too; Amazon is always quick to discount its own products for Prime Day.

In fact, if you're looking to buy a new Kindle ereader, we'd always recommend that you wait for the sales – they take place frequently enough to not have to buy at full price.

So should a new Kindle ereader be on your Prime Day list of gadgets to buy? Well, that really depends on which model of Kindle you want – basic, Paperwhite or Oasis. We'll run you through the three different types and let you know what your plan of action should be.

Standard Amazon Kindle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b18D0_0gLye1y000
(Image credit: Future)

Amazon's cheapest, but least feature-packed, line of entry-level Kindle ereader hasn't seen an update since 2019. We imagine the company is operating under the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mantra until a new ereader innovation comes along.

Since it's the oldest member of the currently sold Kindle products, it's often the first to see a discount during Prime Day sales (and Black Friday, and frequently through the year).

So it's understandable if you'd be looking for a deal - and we'd recommend picking one up if you see one. Although there's a slight chance that a new upgraded model will get launched later this year, a new, undiscounted one will be much pricier than an older, discounted one, maybe enough to justify the limited features.

Saying that, it depends on the level of discount being offered. The current model launched for $89.99 / £69.99 / AU$139, but we've seen it as low as $49 / £39 / AU$99 in various sales. As such, if you see it being sold at a mega discount, but not nearly as low as the previous best prices, you may want to hold off until Black Friday or another time.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxT1w_0gLye1y000
(Image credit: TechRadar)

The mid-range member of the Kindle family is the most recent to have seen an update, with the Kindle Paperwhite (2021) being joined by a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for the first time ever.

As such, we're not expecting to see a new version of this model any time soon. That is to say, don't skip the sales in the hope of a 2022 edition.

Despite being relatively new, we've already seen some decent discounts on the Paperwhite devices, so don't fish out your credit card for a measly 10% discount.

We still see some older versions of the Paperwhite sold on Amazon, too – these are recognizable for having 6-inch, not 6.8-inch, displays. If you're looking for a great deal, and don't need the newest features, these devices could offer a better deal – if their price is reduced, of course.

Amazon Kindle Oasis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUHqD_0gLye1y000
(Image credit: TechRadar)

Amazon's top-end Kindle costs a significant sum compared to its siblings, so it makes sense that you'd want to hold off until Prime Day to pick one up for a nice discount.

However, of the three lines of Kindle that Amazon makes, the Oasis is the one we'd most expect to receive an update this year. Like the basic model, the current-gen model launched in 2019; but we're hoping to see a few more premium features roll out to Oasis models soon, including color displays and wireless charging.

If a new Kindle Oasis came out later in 2022, we could see it (yes, the newer version) discounted for Black Friday, and in that hypothetical future it would definitely be worth skipping Prime Day and waiting. However, we can't be sure that a new version is coming, so that would be a risk.

If you like the look of the premium Kindle, but don't think you'd need any cutting-edge updates that could come with an upgraded model, certainly look to Oasis deals during Prime Day. But if you don't need it in a hurry, there's no harm in waiting until Black Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3M6S_0gLye1y000

Tom's role in the TechRadar team is to specialize in phones and tablets, but he also takes on other tech like electric scooters, smartwatches, fitness, mobile gaming and more. He is based in London, UK.

He graduated in American Literature and Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. Prior to working in TechRadar freelanced in tech, gaming and entertainment, and also spent many years working as a mixologist. Outside of TechRadar he works in film as a screenwriter, director and producer.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
BobVila

Target Just Marked Down Hundreds of Items—Here Are the Best Deals

It’s no secret Target is known for having great prices and offering frequent deals and sales. But this week, the retailer quietly announced that it’s launching tons of new discounts ahead of the fall and holiday shopping seasons to clear out amassed inventory. That means reduced prices on home goods and clothing to make room for more in-demand items like makeup and groceries.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindle Oasis#Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
shefinds

Turning Off This One Setting On Your Phone Will Make Your Battery Last So Much Longer, According To Experts

As anyone who has left their brightness setting kicked all the way up knows too well, phone settings can make or break your phone when it comes to battery power. Knowing which settings to keep on for the health of your phone and which to turn off can take you far in maintaining your device. But where to start? Turning off this one setting on your phone will make your battery last so much longer, according to experts. (We added a few more settings, for good measure).
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy