9-year-old child seriously injured in Port St. Lucie DUI crash
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a 9-year-old child was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Friday night in Port St. Lucie.
Police were called to a crash at Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southeast Airoso Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
Jillian Butler, 37, was arrested on a charge of DUI causing serious bodily injury after she caused a four-vehicle crash that critically injured the child, Port St. Lucie police said.
Investigators said Butler was traveling east on Port St. Lucie Boulevard in a red Nissan Altima when it struck the rear of a black Mercedes-Benz R350 that was stopped at the red light on Port St. Lucie Boulevard.
That crash caused the Mercedes to travel forward and crash into the rear of a stopped blue Hyundai Elantra, which then crashed into the rear of a stopped Hyundai Kona.
The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 9-year-old child, who was a passenger in Butler's vehicle, was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital.
Butler was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and later arrested.
