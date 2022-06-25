ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

9-year-old child seriously injured in Port St. Lucie DUI crash

By Jason Davis
 3 days ago
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a 9-year-old child was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Friday night in Port St. Lucie.

Police were called to a crash at Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southeast Airoso Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

Port St. Lucie police

Jillian Butler, 37, was arrested on a charge of DUI causing serious bodily injury after she caused a four-vehicle crash that critically injured the child, Port St. Lucie police said.

Investigators said Butler was traveling east on Port St. Lucie Boulevard in a red Nissan Altima when it struck the rear of a black Mercedes-Benz R350 that was stopped at the red light on Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

Port St. Lucie police

That crash caused the Mercedes to travel forward and crash into the rear of a stopped blue Hyundai Elantra, which then crashed into the rear of a stopped Hyundai Kona.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 9-year-old child, who was a passenger in Butler's vehicle, was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital.

Butler was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and later arrested.

Port St. Lucie police

