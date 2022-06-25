ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

8 is enough to derail McIlroy

By Carl Adamec / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akbFc_0gLydZgQ00
Two problematic holes frustrated Rory McIlroy during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig

CROMWELL — Rory McIlroy was in the lead and in cruise control at the Travelers Championship Friday.

Then for a four-hole stretch he lost it. For it, he’ll start weekend play at TPC River Highlands playing from behind.

A quadruple bogey on the par-4 12th and a double bogey on the short par-4 15th negated seven birdies. He finished with an even-par 70 and his two-day total of 8-under 132 leaves him in a nine-way tie for seventh, six strokes behind leader Xander Schauffele.

“It’s golf sometimes, I think,” McIlroy said. “It sort of came out of the blue. I haven’t made a big number like that or couple big numbers like that in a long time.

“Again, it was just one of those things. I put myself in a great position in the tournament and then just three bad swings sort of cost me six shots. I’ve got all that work to sort of make up for it over the weekend. At least I have the time to do it.”

McIlroy opened with an 8-under 62 Thursday and had five birdies and a bogey on his front nine Friday. A spectacular tee shot on the par-3 11th led to a short birdie putt and put him at 13-under, one ahead of Schauffele, who was one group in front of him.

But he hooked his tee shot left out of bounds on the 390-yard, par-4 12th and sprayed his third shot out to the right. His fourth shot ended up in the bunker and his fifth went over the green. He finally got on the putting surface and needed two putts to end the misery.

“When you hit a tee shot like on 12, the first one, the second one is pretty difficult.” McIlroy said. “You’re sort guarding against the left one and I missed it right.”

On 15, his tee shot went far to the right and his approach from some tall grass went over the green and into the water. He actually made a tough eight-foot putt to save double-bogey.

About an hour after he led by one, he trailed Schauffele by six.

“For whatever reason I haven’t been comfortable with my fairway woods the last couple weeks,” McIlroy said. “I just hit three loose ones there, two on 12 and then the one on 15. That was really it. I played well the rest of the way.

“I thought I came back well. I made a good putt for six on 15 and then birdied 16. There are two rounds left and a lot of golf left.”

But he needs to be in control of his driver if he’s to make a run.

“I know that there are so many birdies on the golf course for me,” McIlroy said. “It’s just a matter of not trying to force the issue, stay patient, and if I keep playing the golf I know I can play, I’ll hopefully get a little closer to that lead.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia announces he will change LIV Golf team name and logo

LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia has revealed he is already planning on changing his team’s name and logo ahead of the second $25m event in Portland. When Phil Mickelson first faced the media after announcing his intentions to continue with the Saudi-backed series, he did so with a subtle joke that pretty much flew under the radar.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rookie who turned down "crazy" LIV Golf offer wins first KFT event

Pierceson Coody revealed earlier in the month he had turned down a multimillion offer to join the controversial LIV Golf series in favour of chasing his PGA Tour dream. His name might not be familiar to you unless you are a massive golf fan. But make no mistake, you will likely be hearing a lot more about him if he keeps up this form.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cromwell, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Cromwell, CT
GolfWRX

LIV pros accuse Brandel Chamblee of lying in fiery social media spat

Brandel Chamblee has never shied away from broadcasting his feelings on the LIV Golf Series. Over the last few months, the former PGA Tour player has ripped into all the players that have signed for vast sums of money, most recently at the conclusion of the US Open when declaring, “The right players spoke this week, and the right players put on a show today. Today wasn’t about money, it was about history and Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson, going forward, will always be on the wrong side of history.”
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To The 'Putt Of The Year'

Tim Petrovic dropped what very well could be the putt of the year in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship over the weekend. The American golfer was able to bounce back from a string of bogies with a miraculous putt that ran several feet past the hole before reversing course and saving par.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo takes dig at Greg Norman as he addresses LIV Golf rumours

Sir Nick Faldo has taken to social media to quash the wild rumours he’s joining the LIV Golf commentary team. Faldo recently made the decision to retire from broadcasting. He has been a regular on telecasts calling the action since 2006. The 64-year-old six-time major champ and CBS lead...
GOLF
Golf Digest

I wore flip-flops and a t-shirt to play in a tournament with scratch golfers

As we made the turn during the second round of the Linksoul LS2MAN, I was beginning to lose feeling in my feet. My favorite pair of golf shoes decided to betray me and I’d left my spare pair back at the hotel. That's when I did something I never thought I’d do, I pulled out my flip-flops and ditched my golf shoes before my tee shot. I proceeded to hit the ball very far left, nearly approaching a neighboring fairway. It was not my best shot but at least my feet would regain feeling as I headed to search for my ball.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Want another 20 yards? Then copy this move in Viktor Hovland’s swing

Imagine that you have a wedge parked under the target side of your lead foot as you take your stance. Not a golf club, rather the kind of wedge you use for a doorstop or to split firewood. As you swing your driver into the ball, use that wedge to push down and away from the target with your lead leg. That move is something Viktor Hovland does, and it’s one reason he’s among the best drivers on the PGA Tour, says Golf Digest Teaching Professional Josh Zander. Hovland, second in total driving, the tour’s stat that combines distance and accuracy, uses that push to “throw on the brakes” with his lower body, which allows his driver to zip past him and rocket the ball into orbit.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Best Ping irons from the last 5 years – GolfWRXers discuss

Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the entire discussion and have your say at the link below. eric61: “Love the i210s — they’re easily the answer here, in my opinion. I really liked the i59s, too, but not as much as the i210s, and I think their price point maybe has meant a lot of people didn’t even end up trying them. G-series irons are fine too. If you’re in that segment of the market, the last few years it’s been the latest G irons vs the latest Hot Metals for the top of the pecking order, in my opinion.”
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Third major for Chun | Xander | Harrington

As the golf season truncates, major events are played nearly every week. As greater support and visibility are offered across all genders and ages, the golfing public is compelled to keep its level of excitement at a fever pitch. This week, Merion; next week, Brookline. The following week, Congressional. And in July, the Old Course at St. Andrews. It simply doesn’t end. How fortunate are we who are able to follow these exciting pathways!
GOLF
SkySports

Travelers Championship: Xander Schauffele claims two-shot win after late Sahith Theegala error

Xander Schauffele celebrated a sixth PGA Tour victory and second of the season with a two-shot win at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. Schauffele took advantage of a final-hole blunder from leader Sahith Theegala to earn a first individual title since his Olympic success last summer, having partnered Patrick Cantlay to victory in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Two drills to get your chips closer to the hole

Ever wonder why the majority of your chips never reach the hole? It’s most likely because you’re trying to help the ball in the air instead of hitting slightly down on it. The instinct to lift the ball can cause you to flip your wrists at impact, like a scooping motion. When that happens, the ball rolls up the clubface adding loft to the shot, reducing spin and inevitably keeping the ball from reaching its destination.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The Fireballs are dead, long live the Fireballs

The shake ups just won’t stop! It’s been a topsy, turvy, tipsy, downright drunken couple of months in the wide world of golf. The PGA Tour finally has some competition and they’ve responded by pulling their knees up to their chest and hyperventilating in the corner. Said competition is a blood-money backed golf exhibition seemingly marketed by and for 13-year-olds featuring some of the biggest washed-up names on the planet. And as if all that weren’t enough, we now have another seismic rumble in the tectonic plates beneath Everywhere C.C.:
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Xander Schauffele: What's in the bag of the six-time PGA Tour winner?

Xander Schauffele capitalised on a dramatic blunder by Sahith Theegala on the 72nd hole to win the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Despite leading for the majority of the week, Theegala took a one-shot lead into the 18th hole, but he came unstuck in the fairway bunker and went on to make a double-bogey.
GOLF
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
321
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy