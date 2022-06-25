8 is enough to derail McIlroy

Two problematic holes frustrated Rory McIlroy during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig

CROMWELL — Rory McIlroy was in the lead and in cruise control at the Travelers Championship Friday.

Then for a four-hole stretch he lost it. For it, he’ll start weekend play at TPC River Highlands playing from behind.

A quadruple bogey on the par-4 12th and a double bogey on the short par-4 15th negated seven birdies. He finished with an even-par 70 and his two-day total of 8-under 132 leaves him in a nine-way tie for seventh, six strokes behind leader Xander Schauffele.

“It’s golf sometimes, I think,” McIlroy said. “It sort of came out of the blue. I haven’t made a big number like that or couple big numbers like that in a long time.

“Again, it was just one of those things. I put myself in a great position in the tournament and then just three bad swings sort of cost me six shots. I’ve got all that work to sort of make up for it over the weekend. At least I have the time to do it.”

McIlroy opened with an 8-under 62 Thursday and had five birdies and a bogey on his front nine Friday. A spectacular tee shot on the par-3 11th led to a short birdie putt and put him at 13-under, one ahead of Schauffele, who was one group in front of him.

But he hooked his tee shot left out of bounds on the 390-yard, par-4 12th and sprayed his third shot out to the right. His fourth shot ended up in the bunker and his fifth went over the green. He finally got on the putting surface and needed two putts to end the misery.

“When you hit a tee shot like on 12, the first one, the second one is pretty difficult.” McIlroy said. “You’re sort guarding against the left one and I missed it right.”

On 15, his tee shot went far to the right and his approach from some tall grass went over the green and into the water. He actually made a tough eight-foot putt to save double-bogey.

About an hour after he led by one, he trailed Schauffele by six.

“For whatever reason I haven’t been comfortable with my fairway woods the last couple weeks,” McIlroy said. “I just hit three loose ones there, two on 12 and then the one on 15. That was really it. I played well the rest of the way.

“I thought I came back well. I made a good putt for six on 15 and then birdied 16. There are two rounds left and a lot of golf left.”

But he needs to be in control of his driver if he’s to make a run.

“I know that there are so many birdies on the golf course for me,” McIlroy said. “It’s just a matter of not trying to force the issue, stay patient, and if I keep playing the golf I know I can play, I’ll hopefully get a little closer to that lead.”