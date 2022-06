An exciting AL East battle is on our hands Tuesday night! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Blue Jays prediction and pick. The Jays took Game 1 last night by the score of 7-2. Boston is back in the AL East race once again but is still 12 games behind the dominant New York Yankees. Boston, Toronto, and Tampa Bay Rays are pretty much all competing for 2nd place in the division unless the Yankees take a 180-degree turn. There is still plenty of time left in the season and both of these squads are playing well right now. The red Sox are (42-32) on the season and the Blue Jays are right behind them at (41-32). A win tonight for Toronto would jump the Sox for 2nd in the division.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO