‘Lightyear’ review: Chris Evans Pixar film is satisfying

Chris Evans stars in the new Pixar film Lightyear, voicing the legendary space ranger who inspired the beloved Buzz Lightyear toy from Toy Story. Evans is getting rave reviews for his work in the film, but when it comes to his picture posing skills, not so much. The actor recently visited Disneyland's Disney California Adventure Park and posed in front of Pixar Pier with some iconic Disney and Pixar characters and the photos quickly went viral because, well, Evans looks like he was photoshopped into them. However, the actor has the best response to all the fans raising questions — turns out he just has no idea what to do with his hands.

