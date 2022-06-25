Special Olympics summer games kick off today in Ithaca

Racing at Woodhull Raceway Saturday night was marred by the passing of veteran competitor, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. According to the Raceway, Goodier was racing in a qualifying heat event when his car sped out of control into the infield area of turns three and four. It was during that time that Goodier’s machine struck corner flagger, Neil Stoddard before shooting across the back straight away coming to rest well outside of the track. Rescue and EMT’s were quickly on the scene accessing the condition of Goodier as other personnel was tending to Stoddard as he lay injured in the infield. Ambulances and Medivac Helicopters were summoned to the track as both Goodier and Stoddard were taken to area hospitals with Goodier being pronounced dead later that night of what was thought to be an apparent heart attack.

WOODHULL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO