Special Olympics summer games kick off today in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Special Olympics New York came to Ithaca this weekend for the State Summer Games after COVID postponed the last two years of competition. On Saturday, thousands of athletes from Special Olympics New York could participate in basketball, bowling, gymnastics, powerlifting, swimming, tennis, volleyball, and Track & Field events. Festivities kicked off with Opening Ceremonies last night at 7 p.m., with the slate of sports happening all day Saturday. The games are the largest statewide competition of the year for athletes with intellectual disabilities.
