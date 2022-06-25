ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Special Olympics summer games kick off today in Ithaca

By Kayla Welytok
localsyr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– With the Special Olympics opening ceremonies being held last night, June 24, the games are set to begin today, June 25. The schedule for events happening today...

www.localsyr.com

NewsChannel 36

Special Olympics New York athletes compete in State Summer Games

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Special Olympics New York came to Ithaca this weekend for the State Summer Games after COVID postponed the last two years of competition. On Saturday, thousands of athletes from Special Olympics New York could participate in basketball, bowling, gymnastics, powerlifting, swimming, tennis, volleyball, and Track & Field events. Festivities kicked off with Opening Ceremonies last night at 7 p.m., with the slate of sports happening all day Saturday. The games are the largest statewide competition of the year for athletes with intellectual disabilities.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Trailblazers mural by acclaimed artist completed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A little over one year since the project was announced, the six-story Syracuse Trailblazers mural in Downtown Syracuse has finished. The mural was spearheaded by Frank Malfitano, the organizer for the Syracuse Jazz Fest. Malfitano decided to honor local heroes he considers under-celebrated and settled...
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Watkins Glen Racing Sunday Update

It was hot afternoon to race at Watking Glen on Saturday and our Rick Hughey has the recap. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
localsyr.com

Dryden valedictorian receives full ride to Ivy League college

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has been shining a spotlight on students who have worked their way to the top of their graduating class. Tuesday’s top student is the valedictorian at Dryden High School, Julia Trask. She earned a college degree before even getting her high school diploma.
DRYDEN, NY
Ithaca, NY
Sports
City
Ithaca, NY
localsyr.com

Cheap places near Central New York to help you kickoff your summer shenanigans

(WSYR-TV)– Let’s face it, sometimes life can be boring, so let us help you spruce things up a bit!. Whether it’s with friends or family, things can get a bit pricey, leaving you wishing that someone else would offer to pay the bill. With today’s list, we will help you find entertainment near you at a cheap price, that won’t leave you feeling as though it was a waste of money.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Will Compete Next Week On Jeopardy

HWS News Release– Last summer, Hobart and William Smith Director of Secondary Education Andrea “Andie” Huskie successfully completed a three-round audition process with producers and casting personnel from the iconic television game show Jeopardy. In May, she flew to Los Angeles and competed in her appearance that will air on Monday, July 4.
GENEVA, NY
localsyr.com

A bit cool tonight, but warmer changes are ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Comfortably warm/mild days and great sleeping weather through midweek!. Mainly clear and comfortably cool Tuesday night as high pressure crests overhead. Lows drop once again into the low to mid 50s, but a few 40s in the normally cooler spots of CNY. WEDNESDAY:. It’s another...
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Vidalia Onions Recalled from Southern Tier Wegmans Stores

If you purchased a bag of Vidalia Onions from a Wegmans store in Ithaca, Corning or Elmira last Thursday and Friday, they have been recalled. According to the grocer, the onions are being recalled due to the possibility of listeria contamination. The bags may have a four-digit P-L-U sticker of 4159 or 4166.
ITHACA, NY
Tennis
Sports
localsyr.com

Henninger High School graduates reflect on an abnormal four years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you start your first year of high school, you might think that the thought of graduation is too far away to even think of. But Myquain Kimbrough noticed it felt like that day came a lot sooner than expected. “It came a little quick,”...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

4th of July fireworks shows around the Elmira area

With the 4th of July weekend fast approaching, towns across the area are gearing up to celebrate. A list of local fireworks displays that have been announced is below. If you have a public event that you don’t see listed below, let us know so it can be added! Chemung County Elmira: Dunn Field – […]
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

Central New York public pools switch to summer hours

(WSYR-TV) — If you found yourself sweating a bit too much this past weekend, you’re now in luck — most pools in Central New York are open and operating at their expanded summer hours. Unfortunately, a few pools remain closed this season due to a lifeguard shortage....
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Kids eat free on Fourth of July at Applebee’s

(WSYR-TV)– For those of you that are looking for a way to beat the heat and make the fourth a fun filled family day, Applebee’s is the place for you!. Participating Applebee’s restaurants throughout Syracuse are offering a deal for children ten and under to eat free on the fourth of July.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Woodhull Raceway Driver Passes Away During Race; Track Worker Seriously Injured

Racing at Woodhull Raceway Saturday night was marred by the passing of veteran competitor, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. According to the Raceway, Goodier was racing in a qualifying heat event when his car sped out of control into the infield area of turns three and four. It was during that time that Goodier’s machine struck corner flagger, Neil Stoddard before shooting across the back straight away coming to rest well outside of the track. Rescue and EMT’s were quickly on the scene accessing the condition of Goodier as other personnel was tending to Stoddard as he lay injured in the infield. Ambulances and Medivac Helicopters were summoned to the track as both Goodier and Stoddard were taken to area hospitals with Goodier being pronounced dead later that night of what was thought to be an apparent heart attack.
WOODHULL, NY

