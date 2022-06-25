ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are The GM Vehicle Tuning Projects Trifecta Is Working On

By Jonathan Lopez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, Trifecta Performance is digging into the GM catalogue to tune for more performance, on demand. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the list Trifecta Performance tuning projects, past, present, and future. Looking over the list, it appears as though Trifecta Performance is...

Here’s Our First Glimpse Of 2024 Silverado HD Interior Refresh

GM is cooking up a full model refresh for the heavy duty Chevy Silverado HD pickup truck, set to drop for the 2024 model year. Now, GM Authority has the first glimpse of the refreshed 2024 Silverado HD interior. Although these latest spy photos do not show the entire cabin...
CARS
Rare 1969 Chevy Camaro Z/28 Headed To Mecum Orlando

1969 marked the third and final model year for the Chevy Camaro. Thanks to a longer than usual production cycle running from September 1968 to February 1970, the 1969 model year saw the most copies built for the first generation run, with 243,085 Camaros leaving the factory. The ’69 Chevy...
ORLANDO, FL
1961 Chevy Corvette Restomod Is Florida Auction Bound

The Chevy Corvette received a mild restyling for the 1961 model year. The nine heavy teeth in the grille were replaced with a bright grille with horizontal bars (the thick chrome horizontal bar that held the heavy teeth remained), the headlight bezels were painted body color, the rear end was given an upswept “duck tail” treatment, and there were now two round taillights per side, a look that would stick with the Corvette through the sixth generation.
BUYING CARS
2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Chassis Mule Spied

General Motors is cooking up a full model refresh for the Chevy Silverado HD, slated to arrive for the 2024 model year. Among the updates set to drop with the refreshed model is the debut of the new 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2, and now, GM Authority photographers have captured this Silverado HD ZR2 mule out and about undergoing testing.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Gmc Sierra#Cadillac Ct5#Chevrolet Suburban#Trifecta Performance#Gm#L I4 Lfv#L I4 Lsy#Ltg#Chevy
GM Started Working On The Cadillac Celestiq Before The Lyriq

Cadillac is preparing a full portfolio of new all-electric vehicles, starting with the Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover, and later followed by the Cadillac Celestiq halo luxury sedan. Interestingly, GM Authority has learned that this wasn’t the original order in which these two Cadillac EVs were developed. According to GM...
CARS
General Motors Files To Trademark GM Restoration

General Motors has filed to trademark the term GM Restoration, GM Authority has uncovered. Filed on June 20th, 2022 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the application is assigned serial number 97466832. The application was filed under multiple Goods and Services categories, including for “land vehicles and parts thereof,” such as engine components, vehicle interior components, decals, radios and more.
BUSINESS
Buick Ranks First In 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

Buick is at the top of the list in the recent J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), leading all other brands studied with the least number of reported problems per 100 vehicles. Now in its 36th year, the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. IQS measures vehicle quality based on...
CARS
1969 Chevy Camaro SS Races Down The Drag Strip With 1969 Dodge Super Bee: Video

We’re headed back to the drag strip for another dose of classic muscle car racing, this time with a 1969 Chevy Camaro SS lining up alongside a 1969 Dodge Super Bee. Indeed, the 1969 model year was a pretty amazing time for performance, with the big makes tossing out a wealth of go-fast options to satisfy those with a need for speed. That includes GM, which offered, among other things, the 1969 Chevy Camaro, one of the all-time greats of the era. This particular model is the Super Sport (SS) with the 396 L78 engine under the hood. Standout specs include a solid lifter cam, aluminum intake manifold, four-bolt mains, forged internals, a Holley 780 carb, and an 11:1 compression ratio, all of which yields a factory (under) rating of 375 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 415 pound-feet of torque at 3,600 rpm. This particular example is also fitted with the Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission, while output is sent to optional 4.10 rear gears. Weight with driver is estimated at 3,526 pounds.
CARS
Icon 4×4 Shows Off Derelict Chevy Thriftmaster Pickup: Video

They don’t make ‘em like they used to, so if you got one, make sure you keep it running nice. That’s the idea, at least, and now, Los Angeles-based car customizer Icon is giving us a taste of what that means with this bespoke Chevy Thriftmaster pickup truck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Gets Steering Wheel-Mounted Gear Selector

With its battery-electric powertrain, innovative mid-gate and available four-wheel steering, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is quite a bit different than the fairly simple and straightforward GM pickups that precede it. One of the less talked about components that helps to further differentiate the Silverado EV from regular pickups is the gear selector, which is a major departure from the gear selector in gasoline and diesel-powered GM trucks.
CARS
Chevy Says The 2023 Corvette Z06 Has A ‘Glorious’ Exhaust Note: Video

One of the main draws of the 2023 Corvette Z06, in addition to its blistering performance and head-turning looks, is the exhaust note. With a new dual overhead camshaft, flat-plane crank 5.5L LT6 V8 engine, the latest iteration of the Corvette Z06 trades the traditional roar of a Small Block for a refined purr that sounds more like a high-priced foreign exotic.
CARS
Using The MyGMC App With The GMC Hummer EV Pickup: Video

The GM MyBrand smartphone apps allow owners to get the most out of their Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles with features like remote start and a vehicle locator. These applications are even more useful with the current and coming crop of electric GM vehicles, as the automaker demonstrated in a recent video promoting the MyGMC app for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup.
CELL PHONES
The Story Of Louis Chevrolet: Video

The Chevy brand is about as iconic as they come, with more than 110 years of history and countless models making their mark around the world. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the man behind the name with the following video documenting the life of Louis Chevrolet. Louis...
ECONOMY
Chinese-Built Chevy Onix Will Sell Just As Well In Mexico, GM Says

GM halted production of the Chevy Onix compact car at its San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico earlier this year and began importing the compact sedan into the country from its Dong Yue plant in China. Despite the fact that the Onix is now imported from abroad instead of being produced locally, GM is confident the nameplate will remain popular in Mexico going forward.
CARS
Rare Corvette Prototypes On Display at EyesOn Design Car Show: Video

The EyesOn Design Car Show in Michigan is somewhat unique in that it does not judge cars based on their restoration quality, provenance or rarity, but rather solely on their exterior and interior design. The theme of this year’s edition of the invitational event was motorsports, so naturally, it attracted a large number of Corvette racecars and prototypes from over the years, including the original 1954 Duntov Mule Corvette.
MICHIGAN STATE
2022 Chevy Silverado Lineup Launches In The Middle East

After announcing the new Silverado ZR2 undergoing testing in the Middle East earlier this month, GM has just officially launched the full 2022 Chevy Silverado lineup in the countries that make up the Middle East region of Southwest Asia. The automaker says that the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado is now...
WORLD
2023 Ford Super Duty To Copy Silverado HD, Sierra HD Integrated Bedside Step

The Ford Super Duty pickup truck, a chief rival for the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD, is set to introduce a full model overhaul for the 2023 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned from sources close to the matter that the 2023 Ford Super Duty will also debut an integrated bedside step in conjunction with the forthcoming model overhaul.
CARS
2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Editions Incoming: Video

GM has released a teaser video promoting the upcoming 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition that will make its official debut next month. The CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition was teased in a brief video uploaded to the official Cadillac Performance social media channels over the weekend. While the automaker refrained from sharing official details on this new limited-run performance sedan, the teaser video shows three Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing sedans finished in the Electric Blue, Rift Metallic and Maverick Noir Frost exterior colors. These vehicles appear to be equipped with the Carbon Fiber 1 and Carbon Fiber 2 packages and feature unique IMSA decals on the front splitter, hood and body sides. The decals are very similar to those used on the Cadillac CTS-V IMSA Championship Edition that was released back in 2017.
CARS
2023 Chevy Equinox To Get E-Boost Braking System

The 2023 Chevy Equinox will come equipped with a new electro-hydraulic braking system, GM Authority has learned. The front and rear brakes with e-boost (RPO code JE0) will come as standard equipment on all 2023 Chevy Equinox trim levels. Exact details on the system are not yet available, but we expect it to be similar to the electro-hydraulic braking system introduced on the 2019 Cadillac XT4.
CARS

