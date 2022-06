Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Metaxa, rising 1,270.08%. One of the biggest crypto lenders, BlockFi Inc., said digital-asset trading powerhouse FTX agreed to provide a $250 million revolving credit facility as concern increases across the sector about liquidity in the wake of the recent collapse in token prices, reports Bloomberg. Billionaire co-founder and CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet that the exchange provided the support to help BlockFi “navigate the market from a position of strength,” the article continues.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO