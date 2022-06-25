ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Chloe’ Review: Sharp Psychological Drama Stands Out in a Field of 2022 TV Grifter Shows

By Steve Greene
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znuo6_0gLyY9AO00

Click here to read the full article.

As has been pointed many times so far this year, 2022 has been a treasure trove for stories about con artists. In the TV world, spring brought plenty of stories chronicling how people in the recent past have hoodwinked their way to enormous wealth and cultural cachet purely by virtue of lulling the right people into a false sense of security. Of course, 2010s tech and entrepreneurial climbers do not have a monopoly on grift, in worlds either real or fictional.

Premiering in the UK back on February and arriving on Prime Video this week, the new psychological drama “ Chloe ” makes the perfect (and in some ways, necessary) bookend to a half-year trend of people tricking themselves into situations far greater than they imagined.

Much like those other stories, “Chloe” begins on a humble scale. Becky Green ( Erin Doherty ) spends her idle moments scrolling social media, in whatever time she has in between taking care of her ailing mother and working at a series of temp jobs. Headphones in and with the dead-eyed look of someone whose app habits make them lose complete track of time, Becky seems especially taken with the profile of a Chloe Fairbourne (Poppy Gilbert). The opening scenes of the series are peppered with Chloe’s tasteful selfies, lively dinner parties, planned-candid moments with gorgeous acquaintances.

Sensing an opportunity at her new gig, Becky decides to use some key intel to crash a fancy gala. It’s there that Becky kicks off an unending string of tiny lies and manufactured credentials. Soon she finds her escaping into an entire alternate life as Sasha, who she tells new would-be colleagues has been all around the world working as a well-connected live events coordinator. When Becky discovers through her usual online routine that Chloe has been found dead, the newfound confidence to remake herself in the image of her obsession puts her in a position for Sasha to step right into Chloe’s inner circle.

“Person ingratiates themselves in a group by pretending to be someone else” has a long tradition in fiction, but “Chloe” writer/director Alice Seabright understands that the most important element in a story like this is clarity. There’s a simplicity and efficiency in the way she sets all the disparate pieces in motion here. Becky’s slow construction of Sasha is as diligent and meticulous as the show itself, done through small-scale manipulations of front-desk workers and assistants. Though the gap between where she starts and ultimately ends up is purposely jarring, none of the steps in between — art installations, yoga sessions, impromptu heart-to-hearts over glasses of expensive wine — require a herculean effort to justify.

In the process, “Chloe” is as attuned to Becky as the clique she’s trying to infiltrate. Chloe’s widower Elliot (Billy Howle) is trying to figure out how to balance his grief with a potential run for public office. Best friend Livia (Pippa Bennett-Warner) still gets visibly shaken by the mere sight or mention of Chloe. Fellow art world denizen Josh (Brandon Michael Hall) and friend group wild card Richard (Jack Farthing) are skeptical of Sasha’s sudden appearance, introducing the idea early on in “Chloe” that Becky’s task here comes with constant hurdles.

Rather than gawk at how masterfully Becky slowly slips comfortably inside a world she’s only ever seen from afar, Seabright frames all her actions as far more matter-of-fact. In tandem with Doherty’s sharply calibrated performance, Sasha becomes more of a constant logistical puzzle rather than a ruse with virtuosic flourishes. The occasional peeks into Becky’s pre-Sasha life are marked by disappointment and insecurity and self-doubt. One of the skillful elements of “Chloe” is keeping all of that second-guessing present, even as she’s capably explaining away inconsistencies in Sasha’s made-up biography.

“Chloe” mirrors those misgivings with some structural ambiguity. The more that Becky’s time as Sasha becomes an excuse to do some amateur detective work, the more that her intrusive thoughts bleed into what the audience is taking in, too. Becky’s daydreams and nightmares are marked by imagined phone calls and theoretical situations of peril, all threatening to crack this neatly-lain facade she’s managed to get some new friends to accept as genuine. They’re all part of the overall tapestry of “Chloe,” which also features a handful of exquisitely mischievous scene transitions as Becky ventures from place to place.

Maybe most integral to the success of “Chloe” is the way it taps into an almost universal desire to be understood and valued. Becky gets much further into her plan of living inside Chloe’s life than she could have imagined, but it’s not because Doherty is playing her as a paragon of charm and refinement. There are times when Becky gets careless, overlooks a Sasha detail that puts her in peril. But “Chloe” does show how powerful it is to have someone come into your life as an active force for friendship. It’s easy to rationalize some odd questions and coincidences when the source of them is someone eager to fill a void with a helping hand. Tiny kindnesses, whatever the intention, add up quickly.

All of it is filtered through Becky’s perspective, with Seabright sometimes putting the audience directly in her sightline. It’s then all the more unsettling as Becky starts to lose her tether to who she is, what she’s doing, and why she continues down the path she’s set out on. This is not a tale of brute force determination. There’s a delicacy and a slipperiness here that feels organic to the story of a person trying to assert some control in an otherwise volatile life. “Chloe” eventually coalesces around the Chloe friend group, showing how each of them, despite their outward demeanors and the photographic evidence in that feed, are gripped by some of the same doubt that Becky has.

These swirling tests of loyalty and honesty would be shallow without a firm trajectory of what Becky’s decisions mean for everyone involved. But Seabright — along with fellow series director Amanda Boyle and writers Kayleigh Llewellyn and Poppy Cogan — chooses not to dabble too much in the artificial, despite the premise of the series. Against a wave of similar shows that luxuriate in the lies, each incremental step away from the truth in “Chloe” carries a real, sobering weight with it.

Grade: B+

“Chloe” is now available to stream on Prime Video.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Howle
Person
Erin Doherty
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
TV SERIES
The Independent

CNN host announces on air she has quit network: ‘I’m tired of being tired’

CNN host Christi Paul announced on air on Sunday that she has quit the network and will be moving to her home state Ohio to take on a new role and spend more time with her family.Paul was the host of CNN’s weekend show New Day Weekend, which she joined in 2014. She has been with the CNN and HLN network for nearly two decades.“I love these people, I love this place, I am so grateful, and I am so tired,” she said to her co-anchor Boris Sanchez on Sunday. “I’m so exhausted. I just could just not be...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Grifter
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone confirms return of missing character

Yellowstone is set to build its cast out ahead of its fifth season with the reveal of a returning character after a few years away. Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, is heading back to the ranch for the first time since 2019. Deadline...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Leaves Series

FBI: Most Wanted is losing one of its stars ahead of its fourth season. While the show has already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has also decided to leave the team. Gomez played Special Agent Ivan Ortiz and...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Castle: Did Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the series finale of Castle. Read at your own risk!. After eight seasons, Castle signed off for good on Monday night, leaving the Caskett love story intact. Though it seemed almost certain that Beckett (Stana Katic) would meet a grim fate, the former...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

The chatter in Hollywood these days when it comes to Netflix’s original movie strategy is that, while a new era is looming on the horizon (resulting in fewer, but bigger and splashier films from the streamer), a change of direction has been needed for a while now. The biggest...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

IndieWire

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy