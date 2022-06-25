Tim Skubick breaks down this week in politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – It’s been a whirlwind week in the world of politics. While the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is certainly at the forefront of political conversation, it isn’t the only thing that’s affecting Michiganders.

This week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was silent when asked if she thinks President Joe Biden, a close ally of hers, should run for reelection.

On the Republican side of things, several former GOP candidates for governor are mulling running as write-in candidates for the August 2 primary. How could they affect the race?

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks this all down for us. You can see his thoughts in the video player above.

