Michigan State

Tim Skubick breaks down this week in politics

By Tim Skubick
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – It’s been a whirlwind week in the world of politics. While the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is certainly at the forefront of political conversation, it isn’t the only thing that’s affecting Michiganders.

This week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was silent when asked if she thinks President Joe Biden, a close ally of hers, should run for reelection.

On the Republican side of things, several former GOP candidates for governor are mulling running as write-in candidates for the August 2 primary. How could they affect the race?

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks this all down for us. You can see his thoughts in the video player above.

UPI News

Michigan Supreme Court overturns Flint water crisis indictments

June 28 (UPI) -- Michigan's Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling Tuesday against three former state officials over their involvement in the Flint drinking water crisis, court filings show. The Michigan Supreme Court voted unanimously with one abstention to return the cases against former state officials Nick Lyon, Nancy...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Hundreds of books found in DeWitt school recycling

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt residents are upset with the way the school district disposed of hundreds books when they were found in a school recycling dumpster over the weekend. The books that were thrown away range from old textbooks to gently used picture books. One man said while he understands that lesson plans change, […]
DEWITT, MI
WLNS

WLNS

