Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard showed the "dangerous" ways in which some Democrats think Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." TULSI GABBARD: We need to stay within the bounds of the Constitution and the rule of law. I think the thing that I frankly have heard from some Democrats is an even more dangerous thing than that fear that you're talking about, which is they feel like that they need to do whatever they need to do in order to save America. And that is a dangerous mindset to have.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO