Strike by workers at 3 Delaware Valley beer distributors ends with new contract agreement

 3 days ago

A strike by union workers at three beer distributors in the Delaware Valley has come to an end, just in time for the July 4th holiday weekend.

The two sides reached an agreement on a new, four-year labor contract, according to a joint statement released Saturday morning by the Delaware Valley Importing Distributors Association and Teamsters Local 830.

"It's a fair and comprehensive agreement that includes significant wage and benefit increases and enhanced flexibility. The agreement honors the hard work of the drivers, warehouse/production workers and sales teams and highlights the distributors' ongoing commitment to their employees," the statement reads.

The strike impacted Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Chester counties.

"It ensures beer will be flowing during the July 4th holiday, making it a happy one for the people of the Delaware Valley and the thousands of small businesses that rely on the beer industry for their livelihoods," the joint statement continued.

The three companies distribute popular beers including Miller products, Coors, Budweiser, and White Claw.

Teamsters Local 830 represents thousands of drivers, warehouse/production workers and sales/marketing personnel in the regional beverage industry.

The strike began on Sunday. Experts previously told Action News
that if it had lasted longer than a week, there could have been an impact on the availability of big American national brands.

The three companies that were impacted distribute popular beers including Miller products, Coors, Budweiser, and White Claw.

