ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Summer is planning season: Seven suggestions for getting organized | Notes on Nonprofits

By Alyce Lee Stansbury
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYJe2_0gLyOFat00

Summer is a good time for planning. Here are a few ideas to consider adding to your nonprofit’s summer schedule.

1. Conduct a database audit

This process is an ideal way to assess the health of your database and determine how many records you have with accurate names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails.

Knowing what’s missing and making the needed changes will help improve volunteer management, fundraising, outreach, and planning. Staff may be able to conduct the audit with help from your database provider. There are also companies and consultants that provide this service if you need an external assessment.

Nonprofits: Two conferences educate and recognize leaders | Notes on Nonprofits

Real estate: Understanding pricing data in the Tallahassee housing market | Pickett

Scholarships: Domi Station offering full scholarships for its incubation program

2. Plan a summer board social

Board members work best as a team when they know, like, and trust each other. The pandemic made this process more difficult in the past two years which is why is it more important than ever to add social time before, after, or between meetings.

Determine the best way to accomplish this so everyone feels comfortable. It does not have to be fancy; the key is to get everyone there and spend time getting to know each other better. Hosting a social event to build camaraderie within the board will pay dividends throughout the year.

3. Thank the staff

If you haven’t done so recently, take some time this summer to appreciate the staff. I know a few boards that host and serve breakfast for staff which is a fun way to bring everyone together over pancakes. Appreciation can come in many forms, but the most important ingredient is genuine, heartfelt thanks. If you are the board chair, don’t forget to ask the board to join you in showing appreciation to the Executive Director as well.

4. Prepare and adopt a new budget

For some nonprofits, their new fiscal year begins July 1 or October 1. Either way, the budgeting process should be in full swing. If your organization does not have a board-adopted budget, take time this summer to develop and adopt one.

It will provide an operational road map for the next 12 months, inform decision making, serve as the basis of grant requests and fundraising plans, and can be amended as the year unfolds.

5. Start thinking about year-end giving

Now is a good time to develop a plan for year-end fundraising. This may include a direct mail campaign that includes emails and social media; a decision to participate in Giving Tuesday 2022; or identifying potential sponsors or matching donors for these efforts.

The earlier your plan is place, the more time you have to build support for the goals and strategies within the board and staff team; identify the need for testimonials and ask people to provide them; and collect photos, write stories, or produce videos that can be shared throughout the holiday season to inspire giving and appreciate givers.

6. Meet individually with every board member

Summer is an ideal time for board members and/or Executive Directors to spend one-on-one time with each other. If your organization is required to comply with the Florida sunshine law, this may be not possible.

For the rest, meeting for lunch, coffee, or whatever works best for them, is an ideal opportunity to connect with each board member, listen to any concerns, and seek out their opinions on important issues facing the organization. This process helps everyone feel seen and heard and builds trusting relationships among board and staff leaders.

7. Update thank you letters

If you are a regular reader of this column, you have heard me recommend this many times. Unfortunately, I still see lots of uninspired, jargon-filled letters that could use an upgrade. Take some time this summer to revisit and update thank you letters that have been used for the past year or longer.

Give them a fresh look and a warm, personal tone that will immediately convey the organization’s heartfelt thanks. Avoid the phrase, “on behalf of the board and staff of ABC organization…” which makes people glaze over and toss the letter as soon as they open it. Write the kind of letter you would want to receive and begin with the word “you”.

In case you missed it, Felina Martin and I hosted a fun debate on the pros and cons of special events earlier this week. We had lots of people participating live which made for a lively discussion. Watch the recording at facebook.com/NotesOnNonprofits .

Notes on Nonprofits is produced by Alyce Lee Stansbury, CFRE, President of Stansbury Consulting, and features new ideas, best practices, timeless topics from the vault, and answers to reader questions. Please send your comments and questions to notesonnonprofits@gmail.com.

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Summer is planning season: Seven suggestions for getting organized | Notes on Nonprofits

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
WCTV

Second Harvest of the Big Bend gets pop up pantry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners approved funding for a pop up pantry for Second Harvest of the Big Bend. The food trailer will allow the organization to get food from their food banks to neighborhoods where people in need might not have the ability to get to their pantries for food themselves.
LEON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Fourth of July fireworks back on

After a skipped year, the Fourth of July fireworks show is back on schedule once again. Ken Faircloth, commander of the Otto Walker Post 49 of the American Legion, told the Monticello News last week that his group plans on holding the popular event on Monday evening, July 4. Faircloth...
MONTICELLO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Domi Station#Social Board
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Events Beginning June 28

Parks and Rec Trivia NightDate: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.Where: Brass Tap at Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.Cost: No CoverWhat you’ll get: Bring your friends and show off your Parks and Rec knowledge on trivia night. Have a cold brew and good food while you enjoy the fun. Register by 6:3o and trivia […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Tallahassee, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Clients enjoy wonderful food and order their famous American hamburgers, soft fried sweet potatoes, and outstanding shepherd's pie at this institution. Order some delicate pancakes, abundant strawberries with cream, and delicious vanilla ice cream. Its guests can sample a variety of its fantastic tap beer, amazing wine, and excellent craft beer. Midtown Caboose, according to most critics, serves superb American coffee, great smoothies, and great tea.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Long-time Mitchell County Board of Education member, chair dies

The Mitchell County School System announced the death of long-time Board of Education member and chair Joseph White, Monday morning. Their Facebook post says, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our long-term serving Mitchell County Board of Education member and chair Mr. Joseph White." Funeral...
WCTV

Tallahassee man bikes everywhere to save money on gas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Since March, Tim Genung of Tallahassee has left his van at home and rode his bike everywhere amid record high gas prices. Genung said he estimates he’s saved about $600 to $800 by cycling everyday. He rides his bike about 10 to 20 miles a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways From Tallahassee — Goodbye Roe, Hello Dobbs

It’s been mere hours since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and Florida Republicans are already posturing to expand on the state’s upcoming abortion ban. Florida’s 15-week abortion ban (HB 5) will likely have to wait for a decision in the Florida Supreme Court before being finally settled as law. But on Friday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested the Sunshine State could go further in the era of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which was decided 5-4 Friday morning.
floridatrippers.com

20 Best Things To Do In Tallahassee, FL, You Shouldn’t Miss

As Florida’s capital city, there are countless things to do in Tallahassee! Here you’ll find larger-than-life festivals, exciting nightlife, award-winning dining, over 700 miles of nature trails, and countless outdoor adventures!. With rolling hills and roads draped with oak canopies, you’ll discover a whole new side to Florida....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Monday morning First to Know Tropics Check (06/27/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Atlantic basin is getting busy but locally, there are no concerns. There are two tropical waves located in the central Atlantic Ocean generally moving westward near the coast of South America. According to the National Hurricane Center, storm activity has increased in association with a tropical wave that is projected to head westward toward the Caribbean Sea as the week progresses. There is a 70% chance for development over the next 2 days. This may become our second named tropical cyclone of the 2022 season. If it can gain enough strength, it will be named "Bonnie."
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee police investigating Crawfordville Road stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was injured in a stabbing at a gas station on Crawfordville Road Sunday night. Officers learned about the stabbing at the Marathon Gas located at 4209 Crawfordville Road around 9:35 p.m. when the victim arrived at a hospital in the area. The man had a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to police.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Former NWF pitcher wins MCWS MVP

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Northwest Florida State pitcher, Dylan DeLucia was named the most outstanding player for the Men’s College World Series Tournament. His MVP effort helped push Ole Miss to their programs first title. In four starts, DeLucia went 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA in just over 28 innings. Against Arkansas, DeLucia […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy