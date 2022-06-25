ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Hot weekend ahead with isolated storms

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199euG_0gLyNADT00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Weekend, Utah! Monsoon moisture lingers into our weekend with thunderstorms expected in the southern half of the state Saturday, and more widespread activity Sunday in Eastern And Southern Utah.

Wet weather chances will be highest east of I-15, but we could continue to see isolated thunderstorms through the weekend in the West Desert and can’t rule out a chance along the Wasatch Front. Daytime highs will run above average across the state, with triple digits returning to St. George for the next several days, and the 90s coming back to Salt Lake and parts of Northern Utah.

With deeper moisture holding on in southeastern Utah, heavy rainfall will be a possibility and “possible” is exactly where most of our National Parks fall on the flash flood potential ranking. If you have any hiking or camping plans, be extra aware of the weather, especially if you are visiting slot canyons! By Sunday, the flash flood threat increases with a “probable” risk at Arches, Canyonlands, near Lake Powell, Grand Gulch, Natural Bridges and Capitol Reef. Storms will have the chance to drop heavy rain, bring gusty winds, hail, and an abundance of lightning. It’s incredibly important to stay weather aware this weekend in these popular spots.

Body found at mouth of Ogden Canyon

While wet weather chances won’t run too high over the weekend for Northern Utah, we have dry weather a little more for the first half of next week with a summer feeling with our temperatures. There’s potential for our fourth triple digit day of the season in Salt Lake, so above average temperatures to start the week, but changes possibly to end it. Models are hinting at deeper moisture arriving to Utah by the middle and end of our next work week, when we could see an uptick in activity.

Bottom line? Heat builds with the chance of storms and potential for flash flooding by Sunday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Triple-digit heat, approaching storms for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! The summer heat will shine today as the apex of our high pressure brings in the warmest temperatures of the next seven days statewide. Above-average highs will be particularly noticeable along the Wasatch Front and in Southwest Wyoming, with Salt Lake City making a run for another […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

More heat with increasing monsoon moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, you are having a terrific Tuesday! After a hot day yesterday, we’ll crank up the heat, even more, today with what will likely be the hottest day over the next 7-day stretch. Daytime highs will range about 10-15 degrees above average for most of the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Triple-digit temperatures, flash flooding possible

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! After wild weather in southern Utah over the weekend, thunderstorms will be less widespread in that region at the start of the work week. Monsoonal moisture will still generate some isolated storms over central and southern Utah; however, the Flood Watch is no longer in effect. Flash […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Increasing heat with more storm potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, your week is off to a great start! It’s going to be a hot one across the Beehive State with temperatures ranging about 5-15 degrees above average in most locations. Along the Wasatch Front daytime highs will reach the mid and upper 90s, the Wasatch […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Ogden, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

New campground opens at Gunlock State Park

UTAH (ABC4) – Grab your camping gear, Utahns! A brand new campground has opened at Gunlock State Park. The southern Utah campground features 30 standard sites, giving plenty of room for tents, RVs and trailers alike. Before, the state park’s previous campgrounds only offered access to five campsites which only provided vault toilets and no […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Fireworks, open flames restrictions in effect throughout Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A firework and open flame restriction has been issued for residents in Ogden from June 24 through October 15 due to heightened dry weather and severe drought. The Ogden City Fire Department and Ogden Fire Marshall say the “use of any firework device or open flame shall be prohibited” in certain […]
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Flood watch over popular Utah recreation areas Sunday

UTAH — A flood watch is in effect over central southern Utah, from noon through Sunday night, as thunderstorms create potentially deadly conditions. The flood watch includes many areas were Utahns and visitors to the state spend weekend recreation time including national parks, Lake Powell and state parks. The NWS Salt Lake office said the flash floods are most likely to develop in slot canyons, normally dry washes and areas near recent wildfire burn scars.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Ogden bans fireworks, open flames in many areas until mid-October

OGDEN, Utah, June 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Fire Marshal has issued an order banning fireworks in a number of designated areas as the chance of devastating structure, grass, and wildfires is extremely high in the current severe drought situation. The ban, which includes open flames in...
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Heavy Rain#Southern Utah#The Wasatch Front#Natural Bridges#Capitol Reef
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Weber County on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,100 residents are currently affected. Multiple outages are causing major power loss throughout the area. Crews were first notified of the outage around 7:50 a.m. early Tuesday morning and […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Flash flood watch issued; risks at multiple National Parks in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a flash flood watch for areas east of I-15 in central and southern Utah. The watch is in effect from noon - 9 p.m. "Thunderstorms will develop across central and southern Utah late this morning into early...
UTAH STATE
utahpulse.com

10 Best Utah Hikes With Dogs in 2022 – Pet-Friendly Trails

Featuring five national parks, Utah has plenty of memorable hiking trails for you to enjoy with friends, family, and on occasion, pets as well. In this article, we are going to introduce you to some of the best Utah hikes with dogs and talk about what you can see on these trails.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

13th Annual Clear the Air Challenge kicks off this weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret that Utah has a pollution problem. According to the Salt Lake Chamber, transportation emissions are responsible for nearly fifty percent of the pollutants that make up Utah’s poor air quality. So local organizations created the “Clear the Air Challenge” to do something about it. Organizers describe the challenge as a “month-long […]
UTAH STATE
utahpulse.com

10 Best Utah Motorcycle Rides – Quintessential Southwest Gems

The American Southwest is pretty massive and rich in beautiful roads and scenery. This goes contrary to the belief that southwestern states fall into the same category-desert. It is so far from the truth, and there are plenty of beautiful sceneries you can enjoy while riding across the state. In today’s article, we will talk about some of the best Utah motorcycle rides you can indulge in.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Popular ice cream shops opens in another Utah city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dessert lovers, get ready as a popular ice cream and milkshake shop opens a new location in Utah. Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar is now open in St. George, marking its second brick-and-mortar location in Utah. The new shop is located at 1480 S. River Rd. The first […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Video shows bison attacking family at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after he and his family were nearly gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday. Video footage from parkgoer Rob Goodell shows the family extremely close to the bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful before he charges at them. One person […]
COLORADO STATE
ksl.com

For a cool summer excursion, check out these epic Utah caves

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. Utah is known for its majestic mountains and red rock desert landscapes, but some of its most interesting views are not found above ground, they're found below. Utah's caves are as plentiful and diverse as the landscape. From large, open caves led...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

When is the next Utah treasure hunt?

UTAH (ABC4) – Many treasure hunters around the Beehive State were disappointed after the $20,000 bounty from this year’s Utah treasure hunt was found after just 8 days. A married couple from Kaysville and a brother-in-law from Herriman found the treasure off the Ben Lomond Peak trail north of Ogden after some quick and impressive […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Flood Watch issued: What’s the difference between a Watch and a Warning?

UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for Sunday afternoon and evening in multiple areas throughout Utah. At this time, the affected areas are expected to be Hanksville, Escalante, Bullfrog, Kanab, Big Water, Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park near Lake Powell, Grand Gulch, Natural Bridges, and Capitol Reef […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy