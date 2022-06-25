ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 teen dead, 2 injured in Georgia shooting

By Jolyn Hannah
 3 days ago

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple teens have been shot in LaGrange, and one of them has died. The shootings, according to police, happened during a teen gathering with an altercation between two groups breaking out and gunfire erupting.

Police said the incident happened at 1009 Hogansville Road, the location of the gathering. Two 16-year-old males and a 17-year-old female where shot, with one of the males dying. Police identified the teen who was killed as Laquan Dewberry.

Police became aware of the shootings on June 24, 2022, when they responded to two locations, 307 Vernon Street and 1009 Hogansville Road.

When police responded to Vernon Street, they found the male victims in a vehicle. Dewberry had been shot in his upper torso, while the second male teen suffered a gunshot to the leg. Both were taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, and Dewberry died shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

Police also responded to the Hogansville Road location, where they found the third victim, a teenage female, who had been shot but had non-life-threatening injuries. She was also taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center to be treated, and released a short time later.

According to police, the shootings all happened at the Hogansville Road location, where a “teen” gathering had occurred. Toward the end of the gathering, an altercation happened between two groups of teens, with “indiscriminate gunfire” among some of the attendees taking place, resulting in the shootings.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward. You can contact LaGrange Police at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Bob Ackermann
3d ago

The new gun bill signed into law by the corrupt politicians will do zero to stop any of this violence. They never get to the root of the problem and this is why it will only continue to get worse.

Rose Blue
3d ago

I have lived in the North most of my life. Now I'm living in the South. Guns, gang, are all over. There is no way, from moving away from it, it's all over. The only way I see it!! It starts from the home. An the outside people you are around, in the streets. Parents help your children to live longer in life. Because theses streets are only about you being killed!! Nor is going to jail, Even if your the only one in the house. Take time in your child's life So sit down, take time with your child at a young age. There is nothing out there in those streets. Only drugs, lust, fast money, & death!!! May God, help us all..... AMIN!!!

Thad Staples
3d ago

Looking for exceptence and a family that looks after each other. They are looking for what the had before the liberals bought them from the likes of Jackson, Sharpton and the welfare system that paid young girls to get pregnant and would not allow for a man in the house or no check. The Democrats destroyed the family unit ,and took God out of schools and brought Satan in.

WRBL News 3

Phenix City dentist arrested after shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department arrested a local dentist after a verbal altercation led to a shooting on Monday, June 27. Phenix City Police responded to the scene at around 6:00 p.m. near the 1000 block of 4th Place. According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Rick Chancey, 30-year-old Michael Brown […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Woman arrested after shots fired at gas station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a woman after gunshots were fired at a gas station on North Lumpkin Road. According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the incident happened on June 28, 2022, at the Big Cat Gas Station on N. Lumpkin Road. Police received the call about the incident before noon. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

$2,500 reward offered for information regarding Tuskegee double homicide

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating a double homicide and attempted murder case. CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that could help lead to the arrest or identity of anyone involved in two Tuskegee burglaries that resulted in the death of two individuals and attempted death of another. […]
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County coroner has given an update on the story of a Columbus toddler found dead in a restaurant parking lot Sunday night. On Sunday night, June 26, the 3-year-old was found dead inside an SUV in the parking lot Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
COLUMBUS, GA
wgxa.tv

3-year-old found dead in car outside Georgia Wendy's

COLUMBUS, Ga. (CNN) -- A child was found dead in a vehicle outside a Georgia restaurant on Sunday. It happened outside of a Wendy's in Columbus. Authorities say the child was 3 years old. Police have released limited details, including about how the child died.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Two Georgia men convicted for fentanyl, meth, heroine trafficking

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A leader and an associate of a Southwest Georgia drug trafficking ring were both convicted on multiple charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. Jamie Keith aka JGottiDaBoss aka Cocho, 40, and Artarious Davis aka Showboat aka Boat, 41, both face up to a life imprisonment […]
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Troup County runaway teen located

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says a runaway teen has been located. Deputies announced Edward Barnett, 15, had been found after he was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the 200 block of College Street in Mountville. Barnett reportedly took a 2013 Kia Optima without permission when he left.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
