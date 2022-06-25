INDIE NASHVILLE RECORDING ARTIST EMILY PYSCHER RELEASES DREAMY FALL-IN-LOVE SONG OF THE SUMMER “CALLIN’ YOU MINE”

NASHVILLE, Tenn –– Indie singer/songwriter and country recording artist, Emily Pyscher (pronounced Pie-shure) celebrates the release of her fifth studio recording, “Callin’ You Mine,”* OUT NOW. Penned by Pyscher and produced by Emmy-winner Ken Royster (Luke Combs/Cowboy Troy/Tom O’Connor), the track is available via all major digital retail and streaming outlets...