WALTHAM – It was a three-part celebration of life for a 3-year-old loved by so many. On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at Kennedy Middle School in Waltham for a memorial service full of culture and tradition. Pictures of Harry Kkonde, the toddler who drowned last week, were front and center during Saturday's services. Family members, friends and members of the Ugandan community came out in full force to support the toddler's parents. "It's not very easy to come to terms with. I used to spend a lot of time with Harry. It is tough to deal with," said family member Allan Mugisa. "It's a...

WALTHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO