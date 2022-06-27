ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California gas tax rebate: How much money will people get?

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXg8i_0gLy9WHK00

Most California taxpayers would get hundreds of dollars in cash to help offset the high price of fuel and other goods under a tentative budget compromise being discussed by legislative leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The plan would return a portion of California's record-setting $97 billion budget surplus to taxpayers - but the money would only go to people who made below a certain income level.

Newsom and legislative leaders were still negotiating the state budget on Friday, with talks scheduled to extend into the weekend. While both sides had agreed to a framework for rebates, the overall numbers could change as other parts of the budget are finalized. But in general, the less money people make in a year, the more money they would get from the state.

In general, the less money people make in a year, the more money they would get from the state.

The current proposal would return about $9.5 billion to taxpayers. Single people who make less than $75,000 per year and couples who make less than $150,000 per year would get $350 per taxpayer, plus an extra $350 for each dependent. That means a married couple earning $100,000 per year with one child would get $1,050.

Single people who make less than $125,000 per year and couples who make less than $250,000 per year would get $250 each plus their dependents. Single people making less than $250,000 per year and couples making less than $500,000 per year would get $200 each plus their dependents.

RELATED : Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week

As stocks plunge and costs continue to rise, ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis explains why experts say the U.S. economy may be headed toward a recession.

The proposal was confirmed by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, a Democrat from Los Angeles. Santiago announced the plan in a news release late Friday afternoon, calling it an agreement between Newsom and the Legislature.

But a representative for Santiago's office later clarified the deal has not yet been finalized.

"As prices increase on everything from gas to baby formula, this rebate will help the vast majority of California taxpayers, including undocumented Californians, with hundreds of dollars in direct cash assistance, providing critical relief during tough times," Santiago said.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in California hit an all-time high of $6.44 last week. The average price was $6.35 cents per gallon on Friday compared to the national average of $4.93.

Republicans, who don't control enough seats in the state Legislature to pass anything, have called for Newsom and Democrats to temporarily suspend the state's gas tax - which at 51.1 cents per gallon is the second highest in the nation. The tax is scheduled to increase to 53.9 cents per gallon next week, an automatic adjustment that is part of a state law intended to keep up with inflation.

Newsom and Democratic leaders have refused to suspend the gas tax, arguing it would not guarantee a big enough price drop to benefit drivers. They also said it would cost construction jobs as the tax pays for highway maintenance throughout the state.

With high gas prices, California lawmakers announced they would investigate oil companies they say are "abusing a historic situation to suck profits from Californians' wallets."

Instead, they pledged months ago to use the state's budget surplus to send money directly to taxpayers. But so far, nothing has happened because Newsom and legislative leaders have not been able to agree how to do it. Newsom had proposed sending the money to registered vehicle owners, while lawmakers wanted to send the money to tax filers.

The proposal announced Friday is a compromise. The money would go to taxpayers instead of vehicle owners, but the checks would be larger than legislative leaders had initially proposed.

Comments / 332

Dutchman
6d ago

So, the state has almost 100 Billion and they are giving back about 10% of it. Where will the other 90 Billion go? We should spend the money on water reservoirs and new power plants, but no that's too much common sense, for the loons in Sacamrnto. They use the money as their personal slush fund to but votes and pay for meaningless pet projects.

Reply(32)
180
Edward Connor
6d ago

350 for gas. we pay almost a dollar in taxes on a gallon of gas. so here's the illusion, they give you money. you think their helping you. but in reality your just giving them the right back. like revolving handouts. so when you think their helping you, their not.

Reply(6)
134
Shirlee Geist
6d ago

Not everyone will receive this. First it was for everyone from DMV record now it only for people that have filed taxes 🙄 but I would not hold my breath.

Reply(10)
63
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Jarvis
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#California Lawmakers#U S Economy#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Andrei Tapalaga

The World Is Being Forced To Give Up Fossil Fuels

the world is facing is a butterfly effectRatfink1973/Pixabay. The price of gas is arguably at an all-time high worldwide and although the war in Ukraine has a big part to play in this, there are other factors. The problem that the world is facing is a butterfly effect that is still to take place, which not many people are acknowledging.
CBS San Francisco

23 million Californians to get up to $1,050 in 'inflation relief' checks

About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday. The checks are part of a $17 billion relief package that will also suspend the state's sales tax on diesel fuel and provide additional aid to help people with rent and utility bills, Newsom and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a statement. The agreement comes as California drivers face the highest gasoline prices in the U.S., with the average price for a gallon of gas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy