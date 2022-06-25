ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm Cringing And Laughing At Brandy Scolding Ray J For His Bad Vocals During His Verzuz Performance

By Ryan Schocket
 3 days ago

This week, Mario and Omarion faced off in the latest Verzuz battle.

The pre-show featured other celeb performances, namely Ray J , who, uh, didn't exactly deliver.

Listen, Ray J has hits and we love his music, but his voice was definitely not in good shape. He struggled and strained through his performance of "One Wish," while holding his baby:

Never deleting this from my PC #VerzuzTV

@IvorySnowPlays 02:36 AM - 24 Jun 2022

"I missed a few notes on that, but I was holding my son. Y'all gotta excuse me for that," Ray J said a few moments later. "I'll make up for it...I heard it too."

The performance even became a meme with some people recreating the off-key moment. Ray J even re-shared one on his page:

And his sister, Brandy — who just so happens to have an A+, warm, agile, signature voice — hopped in the comments to scold her brother for the vocals and even told him to stop deleting her comments.

"Since we deleting comments, I will comment again! Bro, Pops told me that you didn’t drink none of the tea I made for you," she wrote. "He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at 4 in the freaking morning. Caught!"

"If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes and especially for Verzuz," Brandy continued. "SMH. When I get off of vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation. And I’m gonna screenshot this comment in case you try and delete it again — and I will post again."

I am DONE. So awk, yet so funny. I love Brandy. She is truly a good big sis.

Ray J hasn't written her back on IG, but we'll update you if he does.

