I'm Cringing And Laughing At Brandy Scolding Ray J For His Bad Vocals During His Verzuz Performance

Related
Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch
Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok
Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
Nick Cannon revealed Mariah Carey taught him only to accept jobs with a hefty check
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey are no longer a couple; however, it seems there is no bad blood among the exes; in fact, in a recent interview with “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Cannon spoke about one of the biggest lessons he learned from his ex-wife and the...
Omarion & Brother O’Ryan Eat Watermelon During Verzuz [Watch]
Watermelon stole the show at Thursday night’s Verzuz between Omarion and Mario. Watch here...
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Uzi Vert Can't Get Over How "Pretty" JT Was In Throwback Photo
Although their relationship has had viral moments that have thrust Lil Uzi Vert and JT into conversations that they may not want to engage in, the two Rap stars are happily in love. The pair have never shied away from sharing their loved up moments with their fans on social media—from kissy-faced photos to showing off the lavish gifts they purchased for one another. Like other famous couples, Uzi and JT have faced their fair share of controversies that have caused them to become trending topics, but Uzi wanted to remind the world that he stands ten toes down for his lady.
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ [WATCH]
Beyonce' once again made the world stop with her latest single, 'Break My Soul' off her upcoming album, 'Renaissance'.
Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing
When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
Tyler Perry says Will Smith was 'triggered' before slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, was 'devastated' after
Tyler Perry admitted being friends with Will Smith and Chris Rock following the infamous Oscars slap has been "difficult." Perry opened up during a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival about what was actually happening when the photograph of him talking to Smith was taken immediately following the slap during the Oscars ceremony on March 27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remy Ma Won't Speak on Doja Cat Again: 'Her Whole Fanbase Came for My Life'
Remy Ma says she will not be speaking on Doja Cat's name again--not after the backlash from the last time. Remy was recently interviewed with "Black Compass." "Don't even bring her up. I thought I was giving [her] a compliment. Her whole entourage or fan base came for my life. I was like, 'I thought I said something good'" the rapper insisted.
Queen Latifah Recalls the Time She Went to a Gay Club With Tupac Shakur: 'We Were Probably High'
Queen Latifah and Tupac Shakur were close friends right up until his untimely death on September 13, 1996. In a recent interview on "Hot Ones," Latifah opened up about the night she and the West Coast rapper visited a gay club together--while eating the infamous spicy wings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Brown Blames Janet Jackson's Father Joe For Failed Romance
He's spoken about his connection with Janet Jackson but Bobby Brown has expounded on the romance that could have been. The R&B legend has secured a nice little placement over at the A&E network; not only did they host a two-part docuseries about Brown's rise to fame, but they have also inked a deal for a family-friendly reality series documenting his home life as a husband and father.
Tamela Mann Talks New Album, Her Role In ‘The Color Purple’ Adaptation And Her Shapewear Brand
Multifaceted actress and musician Tamela Mann shares her latest projects in an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Already Looks So Much Like Her Mama in This Super-Sweet Photo
Click here to read the full article. Jeannie Mai’s daughter Monaco is not only a fashionista like her mama, but she’s already looking so much like her superstar mom! On June 9, Mai posted a super-sweet photo that you can’t help but smile at featuring her and her growing daughter. She posted the heartwarming photo with the caption, “Me and Coco went live on YT for the first time. I think Mama Mai might need a new job 🤣🤣🤪.” The talk show host added, “Watch & subscribe in link in bio ❤️ @hellohunnayshow.” View this post on Instagram A post shared...
TODAY.com
Cardi B shares adorable photos of son Wave at 9 months old: ‘Growing too fast’
Cardi B is celebrating another milestone with her youngest child. On Instagram Saturday, June 4, the “I Like It” performer posted a series of photos of her son, Wave, to celebrate turning 9-months-old. The first two photos showed Wave wearing a blue tie-dye shirt with a coordinating blue hat, while the rest of the photos captured the infant posing adorably for the camera.
Hello Magazine
Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation
Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
ETOnline.com
Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)
Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
NME
Vivica A. Fox calls out Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “self-righteous” Oscar slap comments
Vivica A. Fox has questioned Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s recent comments on Will Smith‘s actions at March’s Oscars ceremony, when he slapped comedian and host Chris Rock on stage. Pinkett-Smith broke her silence on her husband’s behaviour on an episode of her Facebook series Red Table Talk last week...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Calls Out VH1 For Having "No Loyalty" Regarding Cancelation Of "The Family Hustle"
T.I. is still upset with VH1 for the cancelation of his reality series, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which was taken off the air in February 2021 in response to the numerous allegations of sexual assault that were made against him and his wife. The Atlanta rapper called out the network for having "no integrity" in a post on Instagram, Saturday.
Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa announces she's pregnant less than a year after welcoming twins... but does not disclose who fathered the child
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin boys less than a year ago. And on Friday Abby took to Instagram to announce she's pregnant for a second time, but she did not disclose who fathered the child. The deejay, 31, shared the news with a reel and a...
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Laughs At Hospitalized Rapper Lil Tjay's Condition As Update Arrives
6ix9ine’s propensity for kicking fellow rappers when they’re down is unparalleled. Par for the course, the controversial rap personality popped up on social media Wednesday (June 22) after news of Lil Tjay’s hospitalization began to make the rounds. The 21-year-old rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday morning (June 22) and rushed into emergency surgery.
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0