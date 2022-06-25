Phoebe Bridgers Slammed The Supreme Court At Glastonbury After Roe V. Wade Was Overturned

Related
Joe Biden said he doesn't think the country 'will stand for' the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Joe Biden told Jimmy Kimmel that he is considering an executive order around the potential decision.
911 Call Made by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Accused Would-Be Assassin Released
The 911 call made by Justice Brett Kavanaugh's accused would-be assassin has been released. When Nicholas Roske, 26, called 911, he was asked if he was coming to hurt the judge and himself and he answered “correct.”. Roske arrived in a taxi outside Justice Kavanagh's Maryland home at 1:05...
What Amy Coney Barrett Said About Roe v. Wade As Decision Overturned
In the past, Amy Coney Barrett has argued that Roe v. Wade may not meet the requirements of a ruling that the Supreme Court could never overrule.
Hillary Clinton says Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade will 'live in infamy' and is a 'step backward' for women's rights
The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established the constitutional right to an abortion.
Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'
Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
Chief Justice John Roberts says Supreme Court went too far in taking 'the dramatic step' of overturning Roe v. Wade
Roberts wrote that a decision that limited abortion rights without overturning Roe v. Wade would have been "markedly less unsettling."
Michigan doctor's mom died during childbirth after she couldn't get an abortion
When Fatima Basha became pregnant at the age of 34, she realized her body wouldn't be able to handle another child. The mother of nine children in Syria had experienced a couple of miscarriages earlier, a stillbirth and also suffered from gastrointestinal problems that often left her weak and fatigued. ...
Sonia Sotomayor says Clarence Thomas 'cares deeply about the Court' as some Democrats call for his resignation over his wife's push to overturn the 2020 election
Sotomayor defended Thomas the same day that a House Democrat demanded the "corrupt jurist who has poisoned the High Court" resign.
Rep. Adam Schiff said Justice Clarence Thomas should 'have nothing to do' with cases related to January 6 because of his wife's efforts to overturn the election
Schiff said Justice Thomas should "avoid even the appearance of impropriety" as Ginni Thomas faces scrutiny over efforts to overturn the election.
Salvadoran women, jailed for decades for miscarriages, stillbirths, warn the U.S. about abortion bans
Teodora del Carmen Vásquez was nine months pregnant and working at a school cafeteria when she felt extreme pain in her back, like the crack of a hammer. She called 911 seven times before fainting in a bathroom in a pool of blood. The nightmare that followed is common...
A California woman was jailed for having a stillbirth. Her attorney says prosecution for miscarriages will 'only get worse' under the nation's current abortion rights crackdown.
Attorney Samantha Lee said cases like her client's open the door to similar charges being brought for "anything someone does or doesn't do during their pregnancy."
Justice Thomas hints gay rights and contraception at risk after conservative majority overturns Roe v. Wade
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. While the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was written by Justice Samuel Alito, a concurring opinion in favor of the conservative majority by Justice Clarence Thomas raises fears that rulings protecting contraception and same-sex marriage could be overruled as well in the near term.
Which Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade? Here's where all 9 judges stand
The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in a 5-4 majority opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade and send the question of abortion back to the states.
Roe v. Wade Overturned: Michelle Obama and More Celebrities React
On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion. The ruling marks a seismic shift in abortion law and will usher in new rules limiting or banning access to the procedure in half of the states, in some places immediately.
Rita Moreno Reflected On Her Botched Abortion In Response To The Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade
"I didn’t know it then, but I could have died."
Cheryl Burke Shares Abortion Story for First Time, Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sitting Here' Without It
Cheryl Burke is sharing her story. Burke, 38, made her stance on the U.S. Supreme Court's groundbreaking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade clear on Friday, solemnly revealing in a new TikTok video that she had an abortion when she was 18 years old. The Dancing With the Stars pro...
Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is torched and graffitied with the words 'if abortions aren't safe, neither are you' after pro-abortion extremists warned of 'night of rage' following Roe v. Wade decision
A fire which occurred at a Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is being treated as arson after chilling messages were spray painted onto the walls and ground outside. 'If abortions aren't safe, neither are you,' read one. 'Bans off our bodies' said another by the entrance at the Life Choices clinic in Longmont, northeast of Boulder.
Anne Hathaway Links Roe v. Wade to Baby Formula Shortage: 'I'm Angry'
Those "cheering for the overturning of Roe v. Wade will not have a conversation about that point in the future" it intersects with other issues, Hathaway said.
She was 7 weeks pregnant. She felt her only option was to order abortion pills online
A mother in Texas says she turned to an online clinic when she realized her state banned her from getting an abortion. Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, her experience could become more common.
Wisconsin patients who were scheduled to receive abortions were turned away in the waiting room after Roe v. Wade was overturned
The president of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin said clinics had to cancel abortions scheduled for Friday and Saturday after Roe v. Wade decision.
