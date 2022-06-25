ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoebe Bridgers Slammed The Supreme Court At Glastonbury After Roe V. Wade Was Overturned

By larryfitzmaurice
 3 days ago

Yesterday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , ending the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

Perry Spring / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Phoebe Bridgers played the UK's Glastonbury festival later that evening, and during her set, she expressed her own feelings about the monumental decision.

Matthew Baker / Redferns / Getty Images

“In all honesty, this is like super surreal and fun, but I’m having like the shittiest day,” she told the crowd (via Variety ).

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

“Are there any Americans here?," she asked. "Who wants to say ‘Fuck the Supreme Court’ on three?” Phoebe then led the crowd in a chant of "Fuck the Supreme Court."

Kevin Kane / Getty Images

“Fuck that shit," she continued. "Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies.”

Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images

Watch video of the moment below, via Consequence :

.@Phoebe_Bridgers leads a “Fuck the Supreme Court” chant at Glastonbury following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade:

@consequence 07:40 PM - 24 Jun 2022

When the Supreme Court's draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade leaked earlier this year, Phoebe also shared that she had an abortion last fall while on tour.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Elle

"It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access," she wrote , alongside "a big list of places you can donate to right now" in order to support abortion rights.

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX

@phoebe_bridgers 08:08 PM - 03 May 2022

Read more about the overturning of Roe v. Wade here .

You can learn more about how to still access abortion in the US here .

#Roe Vs Wade
