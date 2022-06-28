ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

No dull weeks in Georgia politics and the impact of overturning Roe in the state

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe look at the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v....

Government Technology

Elections Investigation Focuses on South Georgia Breach

(TNS) — Subpoenas sent this month are seeking evidence of whether election conspiracy theorists gained unauthorized access to Georgia voting equipment and copied sensitive files in Coffee County after the 2020 election. The subpoenas demand documents including ballot images, election data, computer software and the identities of who funded...
WABE

Federal trial starts claiming Black voters disenfranchised by Georgia PSC elections

This story was provided by WABE content partner Georgia Recorder. Georgia‌ ‌Power’s plan to saddle its customers with a 12% electricity rate hike over the next three years will be decided by a Public Service Commission that’s the focus of a federal trial this week that claims Black residents suffer disproportionately from higher utility bills and are disenfranchised by the state regulator’s candidacy rules.
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
Missouri Independent

Missouri AG, Georgia nonprofit communicated for months before school subpoenas

In 2018, a rash of students were dying by suicide in southwest Missouri. The Neosho School District wasn’t immune. “We were averaging about a suicide-and-a-half a year,” said Jim Cummins, the district superintendent. “And we knew that that couldn’t continue.” The district of roughly 4,600 students launched “a full frontal assault” to address the issue, […] The post Missouri AG, Georgia nonprofit communicated for months before school subpoenas appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Albany Herald

More broadband connectivity coming to rural Georgia

ATLANTA — Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corp. announced plans Tuesday to launch a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet service to customers in five middle Georgia counties. The EMC, headquartered in Eastman, will partner with Kansas City-based Conexon Connect to deploy broadband across 2,100 miles to up to 8,000...
newhope.com

Southwest Georgia Agri-Tourism Trail supports Black farmers, historic farms

Shirley Sherrod, the former Georgia state director of rural development for the USDA, has spent much of her life championing Black farmers. With her husband Charles Sherrod, she co-founded New Communities Inc., a nonprofit community land trust in Albany, Georgia, more than 50 years ago. Beginning during the civil rights movement, the trust helps African American families learn to produce revenue-generating crops while they advocate for social justice.
wrganews.com

What Roe v. Wade ruling means for Georgia

June 24, 2022–8:40 a.m. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1972 Roe v. Wade decision, essentially giving the states the power to make their own laws regarding abortion. In the short term, in Georgia, that will likely mean the return of the so-called “Heartbeat Bill.”. The...
