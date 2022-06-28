No dull weeks in Georgia politics and the impact of overturning Roe in the state

Atlanta voter Wanda Beckham was shocked to learn her vote didn’t count in the May primary. Beckham applied for an absentee ballot as early as she could, then sent it back in the mail. But by the time her ballot got to the county Board of Elections, election day...
(TNS) — Subpoenas sent this month are seeking evidence of whether election conspiracy theorists gained unauthorized access to Georgia voting equipment and copied sensitive files in Coffee County after the 2020 election. The subpoenas demand documents including ballot images, election data, computer software and the identities of who funded...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Georgia, the Heartbeat Law, which outlaws abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, is likely to go into effect. The law was first blocked in 2020, but now, without Roe V. Wade, it’s on its way to the US Court of Appeals for reconsideration. Georgia...
The News4JAX Trust Index team is taking a look at a claim in a political commercial for Georgia Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams. The advertisement focuses on the issue of guns. It’s from the One Georgia Inc. committee and approved by the Abrams campaign. The ad comes as...
This story was provided by WABE content partner Georgia Recorder. Georgia Power’s plan to saddle its customers with a 12% electricity rate hike over the next three years will be decided by a Public Service Commission that’s the focus of a federal trial this week that claims Black residents suffer disproportionately from higher utility bills and are disenfranchised by the state regulator’s candidacy rules.
ATLANTA — The Fourth of July is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
By Jay Bookman, Georgia Recorder [This opinion article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. I have a question for Gov. Brian Kemp: When’s the special session?. Last week’s monumental ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade has swung the gates wide open to...
More Georgia district attorneys say they won’t prosecute people who seek or provide abortions. At least seven prosecutors in the state have so far joined a group of dozens of other prosecutors across the United States in taking that position since the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Georgia state troopers arrested state Rep. Park Cannon on Thursday as she knocked on Gov. Brian Kemp’s door, interrupting his livestreamed announcement that he had signed an elections bill into law. The officers forcibly removed Cannon, a Democrat from Atlanta, dragging her through the Capitol and pushing her into...
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will not use her office to prosecute cases stemming from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Supreme Court overturned their 1973 ruling on Roe v. Wade on June 24, which made abortion legal, and...
ATLANTA — Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corp. announced plans Tuesday to launch a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet service to customers in five middle Georgia counties. The EMC, headquartered in Eastman, will partner with Kansas City-based Conexon Connect to deploy broadband across 2,100 miles to up to 8,000...
ATLANTA - Georgia could soon see an impact from the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday, the Court ended constitutional protections for abortions with the conservative majority of judges decided to overturn the landmark 1973 court case Roe v. Wade as well as the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
Shirley Sherrod, the former Georgia state director of rural development for the USDA, has spent much of her life championing Black farmers. With her husband Charles Sherrod, she co-founded New Communities Inc., a nonprofit community land trust in Albany, Georgia, more than 50 years ago. Beginning during the civil rights movement, the trust helps African American families learn to produce revenue-generating crops while they advocate for social justice.
ATLANTA — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade. Under the ruling, the decision on abortions returns to the individual states on whether to ban or allow abortions. Within hours of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the state of Georgia officially...
June 24, 2022–8:40 a.m. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1972 Roe v. Wade decision, essentially giving the states the power to make their own laws regarding abortion. In the short term, in Georgia, that will likely mean the return of the so-called “Heartbeat Bill.”. The...
ATLANTA — The deadline for black women to apply for a chance to receive up to $20,000 in cash is Sunday, June 26. In Her Hands is a donor-funded project from the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund and Give Directly, working to reduce income inequality, focused on Black women.
