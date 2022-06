The art project is meant to not only beautify Grand Rapids drains, but also to send a message. The Painted Drains Are A Reminder To Keep Our Waterways Clean. The neighborhood improvement project is the brain child of Lions and Rabbits Gallery in Creston and the Lower Grand River Organization of Watersheds (LGROW). Close to two dozen artists have been hired to paint the sidewalk and areas above the drain to illustrate the problem caused by the dumping of trash and toxic liquids into the drains, and into our waterways.

