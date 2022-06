Day 31: Hogback Ridge Shelter to Whistling Gap Campsite, 13.6 miles. This morning was the first time that I had to take my tent down in the rain. I managed take it down and roll it up in my footprint while the rain fly stayed up. I learned it didn’t make much of a difference to the tent, but did keep me dry until I had to take the fly down. I went to roll it up again under the shelter and got dirt caked everywhere because I did it in a dry spot (lesson learned). After my mishap, I sat down at the shelter to collect myself for a moment.

