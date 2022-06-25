ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

CMU Prof examines Justice Clarence Thomas' signal to overturn other key issues

By Matt Witkos
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140B8R_0gLvf7EE00

With the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) overturning Roe v. Wade , there are worries that Friday's opinion opens the door to reversing other established precedents.

Justice Clarence Thomas is calling the court to reconsider contraceptives, same-sex relationships and marriage bans.

"We have a duty to 'correct the error' established in those precedents," Thomas wrote.

"I could see them taking cases and perhaps reconsidering those decisions," Central Michigan University (CMU) Political Science Assistant Professor Kyla Stepp told FOX 17.

Stepp has been studying constitutional law for two decades. Some of her teaching at CMU revolves around SCOTUS decisions.

"Some of the justices, enough of them, it seems, don't really see that way anymore, that sticking to precedent isn't that important. So that's certainly unique. It makes it more difficult to research and to teach, because usually, the court is pretty consistent," added Stepp.

Justice Samuel Alito offered assurances that other precedents are not at risk; however, Justice Thomas wrote a different opinion following the 5-4 ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade .

"He's always said he doesn't know why precedent really needs to be followed," Stepp said.

Stepp wasn't surprised by Thomas' remarks about revisiting decisions like contraception and same-sex marriage.

She says he has had unpopular opinions compared to his colleagues before, but now, Justice Thomas is on a court with more conservative justices.

"This time, he stood alone in his concurrence. But there are other justices on the court that I could see agreeing with him behind closed doors and perhaps taking him up on this, you know, in future terms."

Those cases could come up as soon as a 2023.

Stepp says the Supreme Court already picked some of the issues they'll decide on next term, but still have room to add more.

"Whether they'll move that fast or whether they will kind of back off for a little less, some of the backlash died down. Let the public kind of forget right now, how angry they are the Supreme Court, you know, they may take a term or two to involve themselves in some of these issues."

READ THE FULL OPINION:
Hobbs vs Mississippi Department of Health SCOTUS Opinion by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Samuel Alito
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy