Sullivan, IN

Sullivan could see big economic growth

By Terry Craig
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Sullivan held a ribbon-cutting for the new Lover’s Lane Loop on Friday. The new walking trail was funded by INDOT and is expected to increase the walkability...

INDOT announces SR 58 closure near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers who travel through the Carlisle area of Sullivan County will need to be on the lookout for an upcoming closure. INDOT announced that a portion of State Road 58 just west of Carlisle will be closed due to bridge repair work. Beginning Tuesday, July...
Parke County Rumble raises over $10,000 for students

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The sixth annual Parke County Rumble took place on Saturday, a fundraising event that made more than $10,000 to help local students. The Ivy Tech Terre Haute foundation and the Thirty-Six Saloon in Rockville hosted the event. This year, 35 people registered for the motorcycle ride that takes participants on a scenic journey throughout the county. They started and ended at Thirty-Six Saloon, and made stops at various locations including The Ranch, Mike Alsop Chevrolet Leadership Table at Shades State Park and Montezuma Fish & Game.
The Mile celebrates 41 years of fundraising

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Wabash Valley Road Runners (WVRR) will host their annual The Mile race presented by Pacesetter Sports on Monday, July 4 at 8:15 a.m. The race starts one mile north of the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium, on Brown Boulevard, and finishes by the stadium grounds. This patriotic event is in its 41st year.
Overcrowding concerns remain at new Vigo County Jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit regarding overcrowding at the Vigo County Jail have raised concerns that the new facility could suffer from the same issues. The court recently toured the new building which is located just behind Haute City Center. According to court documents,...
Electrical fire in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are being asked to avoid Wabash Avenue between 7th Street and 8th Street. According to Scott Dalton, Battalion Chief with the Terre Haute Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an electrical fire at Candlewood Suites at around 5 p.m. on Sunday. The hotel...
IN Dems push back against potential abortion law changes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana General Assembly will meet in a special session next week and Governor Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to discuss abortion. It comes after the US Supreme Court ruling on Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade. Members of the Indiana Democratic Party traveled...
Ukrainian refugees experience ‘Hoosier Hospitality’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday had been months in the making for the Paskal family. Since Russia invaded the Paskal’s home country of Ukraine, the family of five had taken refuge in Poland, Germany and Italy. Two months ago, they got in touch with Sarah Scank, a Terre...
Crash with 2 semis causes delays on I-70 West

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A crash involving two semi-trucks slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of I-70. The crash happened on Monday just before 9 p.m. near the 23 mile marker in Clay County. According to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police, traffic was backed up due...
‘The Text’ makes it premiere in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– “The Text,” a film written, filmed and produced in the Wabash Valley, made its debut on Saturday at Hartfield Hall on the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The cast and crew celebrated the occasion by taking photos at their billboards around downtown...
