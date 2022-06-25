Sullivan could see big economic growth

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The sixth annual Parke County Rumble took place on Saturday, a fundraising event that made more than $10,000 to help local students. The Ivy Tech Terre Haute foundation and the Thirty-Six Saloon in Rockville hosted the event. This year, 35 people registered for the motorcycle ride that takes participants on a scenic journey throughout the county. They started and ended at Thirty-Six Saloon, and made stops at various locations including The Ranch, Mike Alsop Chevrolet Leadership Table at Shades State Park and Montezuma Fish & Game.

PARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO