Marjorie Taylor Greene says children 'should be trained with firearms'

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia at a hearing on the challenge to her candidacy in Atlanta, Georgia on April 22, 2022. John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday said she believes children should receive firearm training.

"I think children should be trained with firearms," she said during a House Rules Committee meeting.

She said a "psychologist is not going to be able to just talk" a "mad man" out of a school shooting.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday said she believes children should be taught how to use firearms.

Greene made the remarks in conversation with Rep. Jamie Raskin at a House Rules Committee meeting about the Second Amendment. Raskin asked Greene whether she believes kids should have firearm training to "repel" potential dangers like school shooters.

"That's not what I said," Greene told him. "I said I believe children should be trained with firearms so they understand how to use them and understand the safety. But I think that we should allow states to choose how they protect schools. I believe more in state rights and a lot less in federal intervention."

In the same conversation, Greene and Raskin spoke briefly about ways to protect kids during school shootings.

"If my children are in school and a mad man with a gun comes to a school to kill people, unfortunately a psychologist is not going to be able to just talk him out of it," she said. "That is not a good way to protect kids."

Following the horrific Uvalde, Texas, school shooting last month, she said the US is "failing our youngest generations from decades of rejecting good moral values and teachings."

"We don't need more gun control," Greene said in a tweet. "We need to return to God."

More than a dozen people died after an active shooter opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

There have been 27 school shootings within the first half of 2022, according to Education Week's tracker . In 2021, there were 34 .

Correction: An earlier version of this story misquoted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, misstating that she said children should have firearms training to ward off a potential gunman.