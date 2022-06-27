ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Marjorie Taylor Greene says children 'should be trained with firearms'

By Yelena Dzhanova
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia at a hearing on the challenge to her candidacy in Atlanta, Georgia on April 22, 2022.

John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday said she believes children should receive firearm training.
  • "I think children should be trained with firearms," she said during a House Rules Committee meeting.
  • She said a "psychologist is not going to be able to just talk" a "mad man" out of a school shooting.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday said she believes children should be taught how to use firearms.

Greene made the remarks in conversation with Rep. Jamie Raskin at a House Rules Committee meeting about the Second Amendment. Raskin asked Greene whether she believes kids should have firearm training to "repel" potential dangers like school shooters.

"That's not what I said," Greene told him. "I said I believe children should be trained with firearms so they understand how to use them and understand the safety. But I think that we should allow states to choose how they protect schools. I believe more in state rights and a lot less in federal intervention."

In the same conversation, Greene and Raskin spoke briefly about ways to protect kids during school shootings.

"If my children are in school and a mad man with a gun comes to a school to kill people, unfortunately a psychologist is not going to be able to just talk him out of it," she said. "That is not a good way to protect kids."

Following the horrific Uvalde, Texas, school shooting last month, she said the US is "failing our youngest generations from decades of rejecting good moral values and teachings."

"We don't need more gun control," Greene said in a tweet. "We need to return to God."

More than a dozen people died after an active shooter opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

There have been 27 school shootings within the first half of 2022, according to Education Week's tracker . In 2021, there were 34 .

Correction: An earlier version of this story misquoted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, misstating that she said children should have firearms training to ward off a potential gunman.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 101

Sean Gentry
6d ago

I thought her and the GOP were for smaller government?? Now she is going to tell parents how to raise their children?? Hypocrisy at its finest...

Jeffrey Bales
5d ago

can you imagine little Johnny in the sand box with a Ar.and someone started bullying him .These people no more mature than a child.

intuitionist
5d ago

we want guns out of kids hands. why would you suggest training them with a gun? why would people suggest keeping weapons in a school campus at all? we need less violence. so she wants them trainer with guns, while having teachers armed. Anyone notice the elephant in the room? so now kids won't have to get one to bring to school, cause they'll already know ones waiting for them at school, an they will be freshly trained. jus an opinion an different perspective, food for thought.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene heckled by pro-choice protesters as she celebrates Roe v Wade decision

Marjorie Taylor Greene was jostled and heckled by pro-choice protesters after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade. The Georgia far-right Republican told reporters that she was “happy” at the ruling as some protesters chanted “lock her up” – a reference to Trump supporters’ 2016 chants against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. “I am so happy. It’s a blessing. It’s a miracle,” she said. “It’s wonderful, and I think we have to worry about the radical left. They’re the ones who are going to perform an insurrection here at the Supreme Court. We’ve got to protect women ... anyone...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Gun Control#School Shootings#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#A House Rules Committee
goodmorningamerica.com

What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Killed by Guns

The mass shooting committed by an 18-year-old with a legally acquired arsenal at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the bloodiest and most heartbreaking U.S. mass shooting of the year — so far. Mass shootings — where at least four people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — have averaged more than […]
UVALDE, TX
TheDailyBeast

‘Modern-Day Jim Jones Cult’ in FBI Raid Targets Vets, Ex-Parishioner Says

FBI agents on Thursday stormed three churches across the South, all of which are located near military installations and have previously faced accusations of being cults. One, the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Augusta, Georgia, is situated less than three miles from Fort Gordon and has for years been accused of sinister activities. Now, one ex-member is speaking out, comparing the organization to the infamous People’s Temple and its leader to Jim Jones, who convinced more than 900 of his followers to commit “revolutionary suicide” in 1978.
AUGUSTA, GA
Business Insider

Business Insider

ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

