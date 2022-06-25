ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Mardi Moore, Executive Director of Out Boulder County, Responds to Supreme Court Decision Eliminating Federal Constitutional Right to Abortion and Its Impact on LGBTQ People

By Guest Contributor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity Contributions are published as a courtesy. They can be provided by organizations or individuals but must meet accuracy standards. Community Contribution provided by Out Boulder County. “Access to safe and legal abortion is an LGBTQ issue. To say that I am deeply troubled by today’s Supreme Court Decision...

