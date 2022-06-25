Pro-choice, pro-life demonstrators rally at Capitol following Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade
By Logan Reigstad
MADISON, Wis. — Pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday night, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent that had made abortions legal nationwide nearly 50 years ago. Friday morning’s decision came nearly two months after a draft opinion...
Abortion opponents want lawmakers to completely ban surgical abortions and to block medication abortions, a technology that wasn’t around when the 1849 law was written. The 1849 ban includes an exception when the life of the mother is at stake. Anti-abortion groups want to remove that provision and replace it with a requirement that physicians attempt to save a fetus alongside the mother in such a situation.
MADISON, Wis. — Following Friday’s decision from the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case protecting abortion rights, Brandi Grayson, the founder and CEO of Urban Triage, didn’t mince words. “This is what white supremacy looks like,” Grayson said, adding the ruling disproportionately hurt...
MADISON, Wis. – With no program or official group taking charge, people in Madison gathered downtown, united in shared outrage and a common goal, fighting for what they consider their right to choose. For the second day in a row since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe...
MADISON, Wis. — Dana Pellebon has dedicated her life to helping women in crisis, getting them the helping they need. “I’m frustrated, I’m angry and I’m afraid,” Pellebon said Monday after last week’s Supreme Court decision to throw out Roe v. Wade, ending abortion access protections for millions of women.
On this week’s For The Record, Dana Fulton dives into climate change and Wisconsin agriculture. In the wake of a Kansas heat wave that killed thousands of cattle, what are Wisconsin farmers doing to stay ‘ahead’ of the forecast? Additionally, what conversations are happening within academia to combat.
Cuba City Telephone Company and Belmont Telephone Company have received a state grant of nearly $8 million to expand broadband services in Grant and Lafayette counties. The funding for Cuba City Telephone Company is part of nearly $125 million recently awarded to 71 projects across the state by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The $7,955,000 grant was awarded to LICT Corp., the parent company for the two telephone companies, but will be administered by the Cuba City entity. The company will provide an additional $7,955,000 in matching funds. The project will bring fiber to 117 businesses and over 1,600 residences in Grant and Lafayette counties. About 925 of those structures are located in the villages of Hazel Green and Benton, with about 800 in rural areas such as Fairplay, Prairie Corners and Sinsinawa. Other area companies receiving state grants are MH Telecom, which will bring fiber to 25 business and 427 residential locations in Iowa County, and Richland-Grant Telephone Cooperative, which will reach 25 business and 695 residential locations in Crawford County.
Online court records show jury selection in the case is set for December 12, with the trial scheduled for December 13 through December 16. A criminal complaint alleges Little and Somersett showed up at the gas station roughly half an hour before the shooting. Davis-Williams and two other men arrived just before 12:40 a.m.
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police have identified a man who they said broke into the Ochsner Park Zoo and let animals loose. Police allege that Aaron Wayne Hovis, 34, of West Lafayette, Ind. damaged locks on multiple animal exhibits at the zoo and damaged the door of another on June 7. Two river otters and two great-horned owls escaped from their enclosures during the incident.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man who they said robbed another man at Tenney Park Sunday. Officers were sent to the park just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday. A man said that someone had approached him in the park, punched him in the face and took his wallet. He suffered a minor injury.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of shots fired early Saturday morning. Officers were sent to the 7200 block of Midtown Road just after midnight after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police reportedly found 11 spent shell casings in the area. An investigation...
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Plan Commission voted unanimously Monday evening in favor of a demolition permit for a downtown building plagued with structural issues. The building at 131 West Wilson Street, home to Paisan’s Italian Restaurant, has been ordered to close three times since September over structural concerns. The most recent closure was ordered earlier this month.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say dozens of gunshots were fired near a park packed with people on the city’s north side Friday night, with stray bullets whizzing past construction workers in the area and hitting two nearby homes. Police say the shots were fired around 8:15 p.m....
MADISON, Wis. — With the Fourth of July weekend making a fast approach, many communities throughout Southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the holiday. Here’s a look at some of the fun to come this weekend. DeForest. DeForest Fourth of July: This event takes...
MADISON – If you’re looking to spend more time outside this summer, but don’t have a closet full of gear, you’re in luck. Outdoor UW has begun its 2022 season for paddling rentals and summer group experiences. Tandem kayaks, single kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and even...
ARLINGTON, Wis. — Fire crews responded to a fire at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station Sunday afternoon. Columbia County Sheriff’s officials said multiple crews were sent to the incident. Michael Peters, who is the Director of Agriculture Research at UW-Madison, shared in a press conference that no people...
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Parker Kruse’s body was found Saturday afternoon, nearly one year after his disappearance. Kruse was a native of Arena and was a 2018 graduate of River Valley High School. Kruse was 22 and died in a boating accident on the Wisconsin River on July 3, 2021. Eyewitnesses and family said Parker and a friend were trying to save a man whose boat was spinning out of control on the Wisconsin River. After rescuing the boater, the out-of-control boat slammed into Parker’s, knocking him into the water. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a group of vacationers was canoeing the Wisconsin River when they found human remains on Steamboat Island, a sandbar about 1/4 mile northeast of the Blue River Bridge. The group was familiar with Kruse’s disappearance on the river last July. They called the sheriff’s office just after 3:20pm Saturday afternoon. The Blue River Fire Department helped the sheriff’s office and the Grant County Coroner’s Office get to the island. Authorities transported the remains back to shore, where Kruse’s family members identified him. Most of his remains were found. The family of Parker Kruse says a search will continue for the rest of his remains.
PORT ANDREW, Wis. – The family of Parker Kruse, the 22-year-old thrown overboard in a boating collision last July, said they will continue to search for the rest of his remains. On Saturday the Grant County Sheriff’s office announced they had found some of Kruse’s body after receiving a...
MADISON, Wis. — The honors keep piling up for Badger stars Johnny Davis and Dana Rettke. The pair were named the 2021-22 Wisconsin Athletes of the Year, UW Athletics announced Monday. This is Davis’ first time earning the honor and Rettke’s second. Davis capped off an All-American...
