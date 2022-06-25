First NitroX Camp held at Madison College

MADISON, Wis. — With the Fourth of July weekend making a fast approach, many communities throughout Southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the holiday. Here’s a look at some of the fun to come this weekend. DeForest. DeForest Fourth of July: This event takes...
Cuba City Telephone Company and Belmont Telephone Company have received a state grant of nearly $8 million to expand broadband services in Grant and Lafayette counties. The funding for Cuba City Telephone Company is part of nearly $125 million recently awarded to 71 projects across the state by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The $7,955,000 grant was awarded to LICT Corp., the parent company for the two telephone companies, but will be administered by the Cuba City entity. The company will provide an additional $7,955,000 in matching funds. The project will bring fiber to 117 businesses and over 1,600 residences in Grant and Lafayette counties. About 925 of those structures are located in the villages of Hazel Green and Benton, with about 800 in rural areas such as Fairplay, Prairie Corners and Sinsinawa. Other area companies receiving state grants are MH Telecom, which will bring fiber to 25 business and 427 residential locations in Iowa County, and Richland-Grant Telephone Cooperative, which will reach 25 business and 695 residential locations in Crawford County.
MADISON, Wis. — The honors keep piling up for Badger stars Johnny Davis and Dana Rettke. The pair were named the 2021-22 Wisconsin Athletes of the Year, UW Athletics announced Monday. This is Davis’ first time earning the honor and Rettke’s second. Davis capped off an All-American...
On this week’s For The Record, Dana Fulton dives into climate change and Wisconsin agriculture. In the wake of a Kansas heat wave that killed thousands of cattle, what are Wisconsin farmers doing to stay ‘ahead’ of the forecast? Additionally, what conversations are happening within academia to combat.
MADISON, Wis. — A journey of about 90 miles will commemorate the life and legacy of Jan (Hogoboom) Hyatt, killed last year in what police are investigating as a domestic violence murder-suicide in Sun Prairie. The father of her daughter, Samantha, and her estranged husband at the time set...
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of shots fired early Saturday morning. Officers were sent to the 7200 block of Midtown Road just after midnight after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police reportedly found 11 spent shell casings in the area. An investigation...
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man who they said robbed another man at Tenney Park Sunday. Officers were sent to the park just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday. A man said that someone had approached him in the park, punched him in the face and took his wallet. He suffered a minor injury.
MADISON, Wis. — Following Friday’s decision from the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case protecting abortion rights, Brandi Grayson, the founder and CEO of Urban Triage, didn’t mince words. “This is what white supremacy looks like,” Grayson said, adding the ruling disproportionately hurt...
ARLINGTON, Wis. — Fire crews responded to a fire at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station Sunday afternoon. Columbia County Sheriff’s officials said multiple crews were sent to the incident. Michael Peters, who is the Director of Agriculture Research at UW-Madison, shared in a press conference that no people...
PORT ANDREW, Wis. – The family of Parker Kruse, the 22-year-old thrown overboard in a boating collision last July, said they will continue to search for the rest of his remains. On Saturday the Grant County Sheriff’s office announced they had found some of Kruse’s body after receiving a...
MADISON, Wis. — Dana Pellebon has dedicated her life to helping women in crisis, getting them the helping they need. “I’m frustrated, I’m angry and I’m afraid,” Pellebon said Monday after last week’s Supreme Court decision to throw out Roe v. Wade, ending abortion access protections for millions of women.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say dozens of gunshots were fired near a park packed with people on the city’s north side Friday night, with stray bullets whizzing past construction workers in the area and hitting two nearby homes. Police say the shots were fired around 8:15 p.m....
Online court records show jury selection in the case is set for December 12, with the trial scheduled for December 13 through December 16. A criminal complaint alleges Little and Somersett showed up at the gas station roughly half an hour before the shooting. Davis-Williams and two other men arrived just before 12:40 a.m.
