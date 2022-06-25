ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

First NitroX Camp held at Madison College

By Site staff
wglr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NitroX Camp, the first to be held at Madison College, helped participants learn skills based on the transportation...

www.wglr.com

wglr.com

LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — With the Fourth of July weekend making a fast approach, many communities throughout Southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the holiday. Here’s a look at some of the fun to come this weekend. DeForest. DeForest Fourth of July: This event takes...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

More Broadband Expansion Coming To Southwest Wisconsin

Cuba City Telephone Company and Belmont Telephone Company have received a state grant of nearly $8 million to expand broadband services in Grant and Lafayette counties. The funding for Cuba City Telephone Company is part of nearly $125 million recently awarded to 71 projects across the state by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The $7,955,000 grant was awarded to LICT Corp., the parent company for the two telephone companies, but will be administered by the Cuba City entity. The company will provide an additional $7,955,000 in matching funds. The project will bring fiber to 117 businesses and over 1,600 residences in Grant and Lafayette counties. About 925 of those structures are located in the villages of Hazel Green and Benton, with about 800 in rural areas such as Fairplay, Prairie Corners and Sinsinawa. Other area companies receiving state grants are MH Telecom, which will bring fiber to 25 business and 427 residential locations in Iowa County, and Richland-Grant Telephone Cooperative, which will reach 25 business and 695 residential locations in Crawford County.
CUBA CITY, WI
wglr.com

Badger stars Davis, Rettke named Wisconsin Athletes of the Year

MADISON, Wis. — The honors keep piling up for Badger stars Johnny Davis and Dana Rettke. The pair were named the 2021-22 Wisconsin Athletes of the Year, UW Athletics announced Monday. This is Davis’ first time earning the honor and Rettke’s second. Davis capped off an All-American...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

For The Record: Sustainable agriculture and climate change

On this week’s For The Record, Dana Fulton dives into climate change and Wisconsin agriculture. In the wake of a Kansas heat wave that killed thousands of cattle, what are Wisconsin farmers doing to stay ‘ahead’ of the forecast? Additionally, what conversations are happening within academia to combat.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Madison police arrest suspect in Tenney Park robbery

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man who they said robbed another man at Tenney Park Sunday. Officers were sent to the park just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday. A man said that someone had approached him in the park, punched him in the face and took his wallet. He suffered a minor injury.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

‘This is what white supremacy looks like’: Urban Triage reaching out to local underserved communities hurt by Roe v. Wade reversal

MADISON, Wis. — Following Friday’s decision from the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case protecting abortion rights, Brandi Grayson, the founder and CEO of Urban Triage, didn’t mince words. “This is what white supremacy looks like,” Grayson said, adding the ruling disproportionately hurt...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Local abuse, rape victim advocates worry about consequences of Roe reversal

MADISON, Wis. — Dana Pellebon has dedicated her life to helping women in crisis, getting them the helping they need. “I’m frustrated, I’m angry and I’m afraid,” Pellebon said Monday after last week’s Supreme Court decision to throw out Roe v. Wade, ending abortion access protections for millions of women.
MADISON, WI
