Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

NEW YORK -- � Last week, JP Sears was pitching before 4,209 fans at Toledo. Now he was getting a standing ovation from a screaming crowd of 38,051 at Yankee Stadium. �That was awesome. That's something that I really appreciate,� the 26-year-old left-hander said Tuesday night after stretching his scoreless streak to 12 2/3 innings and pitching the big league-leading Yankees over the worst-in-majors Oakland Athletics 2-1. �Watching a lot of baseball growing up, it was fun to watch from that side of the TV, so it was fun to be on that side of it tonight.�
