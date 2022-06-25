ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

ESPN
 4 days ago

E--Bregman (4). DP--Houston 0, New York 1. LOB--Houston 8,...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Umpire Mike Muchlinski leaves Houston Astros-New York Yankees game after foul tip to mask

NEW YORK -- Plate umpire Mike Muchlinski left a game between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees on Sunday two innings after taking a foul ball off his mask. Houston's Michael Brantley tipped Nestor Cortes' 92 mph fastball straight back into Muchlinski on the second pitch of the game on a hot, sunny day in the Bronx. Muchlinski staggered and was grabbed by catcher Jose Trevino, who helped the umpire steady himself.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Seattle Mariners fan sends Jesse Winker a pizza after ejection and major brawl with Los Angeles Angels

A major brawl erupted in Sunday's Seattle Mariners-Los Angeles Angels game. So a pizza was in order. It started in the second inning when Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch from Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz. The Angels pitcher had also thrown a pitch behind the head of Julio Rodriguez in the first inning. Winker went toward the Angels' dugout and the tussle was on. When the dust settled, both managers and six players, including Winker and Wantz, were ejected. Angels closer Raisel Iglesias even threw a large container of sunflower seeds and gum onto the infield.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Houston, TX
Sports
ESPN

Rob Manfred wants you to know: He doesn't hate baseball, he wants to save it

I pose this question to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred deep into an interview at Citi Field in New York. "It is the most ridiculous thing, among some fairly ridiculous things that get said about me," he says. "The assertion that I hate the game -- that one does rub me the wrong way, I have to tell you the truth."
MLB
ESPN

Sears pitches major league-best Yankees past lowly A's 2-1

NEW YORK --  Last week, JP Sears was pitching before 4,209 fans at Toledo. Now he was getting a standing ovation from a screaming crowd of 38,051 at Yankee Stadium. That was awesome. That's something that I really appreciate, the 26-year-old left-hander said Tuesday night after stretching his scoreless streak to 12 2/3 innings and pitching the big league-leading Yankees over the worst-in-majors Oakland Athletics 2-1. Watching a lot of baseball growing up, it was fun to watch from that side of the TV, so it was fun to be on that side of it tonight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Muchlinski
Person
Todd Tichenor
Person
John Libka
ESPN

Guerrero's run-scoring hit in 9th leads Toronto over Boston

TORONTO --  Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Tuesday night. Pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk singled to begin the ninth against Tyler Danish (2-1) and George Springer walked. Hansel Robles came on to face Bo Bichette, who drove in pinch runner Bradley Zimmer with a single through the right side. Guerrero followed with an RBI single, driving in Springer with the winning run as the crowd of 27,140 celebrated.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Cleveland Guardians place Austin Hedges on IL, trade for Sandy Leon

CLEVELAND -- Guardians catcher Austin Hedges was placed on the seven-day injured list with a concussion on Tuesday, forcing the team to acquire veteran Sandy Leon in a trade with Cincinnati. The Guardians made the deal -- and several other roster moves -- before a day-night doubleheader against the AL...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Tucker, Alvarez homer as Astros roll past Mets 9-1

NEW YORK --  Kyle Tucker had a three-run homer and a stolen base, Yordan Alvarez hit his 23rd home run and Framber Valdez pitched a gem to lift the Houston Astros over the New York Mets 9-1 Tuesday night. Alvarez reached base five times, Yuli Gurriel also homered and...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Y Yankees#Espn Com
ESPN

Carlson drives in 2, Cardinals rally to top Marlins 5-3

ST. LOUIS --  Dylan Carlson drove in a pair of runs and the St. Louis bullpen combined for four scoreless innings as the Cardinals came back to beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Tuesday night. Carlson went 2 for 4 and has hit in five straight games. Teammate Tommy...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Luis Castillo strikes out 11 as Reds beat Cubs 5-3

CHICAGO --  Luis Castillo hears all the trade rumors. He just doesn't pay much attention to them. I'm still trying to go out there and give it all, my best, as well, Castillo said through a translator. Castillo's best was quite good Tuesday night. The right-hander struck out 11...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Yastrzemski's bat, glove help Giants hold off Tigers 4-3

SAN FRANCISCO --  Mike Yastrzemski briefly lost the line drive in the lights, but the right fielder realized he needed to scurry back because the ball had gotten over his head and he would have to jump. So he closed his eyes, leapt, and somehow made the catch. Kind...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

AP source: Knicks dealing Alec Burks, Noel to Pistons

NEW YORK --  The New York Knicks are trading Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons, a person with knowledge of the details said Tuesday, moves that free up nearly $20 million more for free agency. Having already agreed to send Kemba Walker to the Pistons on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

LEADING OFF: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday  both managers, plus three players on each team....
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Derek Williams commits to Texas Longhorns football team

The Arch Manning ripple effect at Texas is alive and well. Derek Williams, ranked No. 76 in the 2023 ESPN 300, committed to the Longhorns on Monday night, a decision that came after his official visit this weekend in Austin. Williams, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety out of Westgate High School...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy