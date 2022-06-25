Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

NEW YORK --  Last week, JP Sears was pitching before 4,209 fans at Toledo. Now he was getting a standing ovation from a screaming crowd of 38,051 at Yankee Stadium. That was awesome. That's something that I really appreciate, the 26-year-old left-hander said Tuesday night after stretching his scoreless streak to 12 2/3 innings and pitching the big league-leading Yankees over the worst-in-majors Oakland Athletics 2-1. Watching a lot of baseball growing up, it was fun to watch from that side of the TV, so it was fun to be on that side of it tonight.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO