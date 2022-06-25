12 TV Moments From This Week That We Can't Stop Talking About

Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series has officially wrapped filming on its first season, according to an Instagram post from the series star, Gordon Cormier. Based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon of the same name, the series stars Cormier as Aang, the titular last airbender and the Avatar to-be, in a wonderful world that blends martial arts and Asian culture with fantasy elements centered around the four elements. Those four elements - water, earth, fire, and air - lived in harmony with the Avatar as the only bender capable of harnessing all four. Then, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked. With the Fire Nation waging war on the world and the Avatar vanishing, it's up to Aang to unite the four elements, become the Avatar, and take down the Fire Lord in the name of peace.

