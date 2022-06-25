Overturning Roe v. Wade: What It Means for Massachusetts
By Kirsten Glavin
nbcboston.com
3 days ago
They said the writing has been on the wall, and the numbers were there on the Supreme Court, to overturn Roe v. Wade. And that’s what happened. Now there are protections in place for women here in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s deeply...
BOSTON — In a post-Roe nation, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he believes the state's abortion laws could cause some businesses to move to the area. Immediately after the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order to protect access for all women — regardless of the state of residence — to reproductive health care services in Massachusetts.
BOSTON — A Massachusetts fertility clinic says it's getting dozens of calls from women in states where abortion is now banned or soon will be. The women want to have a baby and worry the Supreme Court's ruling might interfere with their plans for a family. Anti-abortion lawmakers say...
Roughly 70 people gathered outside Town Hall on Sunday in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. That decision removed the federal right to abortion. Some states have old laws on the books or newer abortion bans written to go into effect when Roe fell.
The patchwork of abortion laws across the United States means that where a person lives has an outsized effect on the services they can access. Even in Massachusetts — which for years had wide access to abortion and, in 2020, passed the ROE Act to codify those rights into law — patients and practitioners say getting an abortion has not always been an easy process. Recent and pending legislation at the state level aims to expand access in the commonwealth.
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday he will not call a special legislative session to protect abortion rights in New Hampshire law. The governor said such a move isn't necessary because those rights are not in danger of changing in the state. Sununu has said he would sign a bill codifying Roe v. Wade and abortion rights if it reaches his desk, but he rejected the call from House Democrats for a special session.
Democrats in Washington and closer to home are expressing their disappointment with Friday’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Massachusetts lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. State senator addresses impact of Supreme Court’s decision on Mass. abortion laws. Updated: 17...
Jennifer Rourke, a Democratic candidate for the Rhode Island State Senate and a reproductive rights organizer, said she was attacked by her Republican opponent, an off-duty police officer, during a protest in Providence on Friday in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Rourke,...
