ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm and sunny weekend in the Hudson Valley ahead of Monday showers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

WHAT’S NEW: Dry, quiet, comfy and sunny conditions today.

WHAT’S NEXT: Front arrives on Monday. Best chance for rain is mid-morning into the afternoon. Mainly showers with isolated thunderstorms. .

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says this weekend will be sunny and warm ahead of a rainy Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMFAd_0gLrbtDP00

FORECAST:

TODAY: Sunny and warm. Highs around 90.

TONIGHT: Mainly dry. Stray shower. Lows in the mid-60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meB28_0gLrbtDP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cfJJM_0gLrbtDP00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqjmS_0gLrbtDP00

SUNDAY: Sunny early, then a few clouds. Highs around 90, lows in the mid-60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoH9k_0gLrbtDP00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbC34_0gLrbtDP00

MONDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Mainly cloudy. Showers and storms. Highs around 80. Lows around 65.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5DDf_0gLrbtDP00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyuXU_0gLrbtDP00

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHZg2_0gLrbtDP00

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs in mid-80s. Lows around 60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QEyZ_0gLrbtDP00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Heavy rain prompts Suffolk County to advise against bathing at 63 beaches

Heavy rainfall across Long Island recently prompted the Suffolk County Department of Health Services to issue an advisory against bathing at 63 beaches. Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said that advisory includes “beaches within and adjacent to various north shore embayments (Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington Harbor and Bay, Centerport Harbor, Northport Harbor and Bay, Port Jefferson Harbor Complex, and Stony Brook Harbor), along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and those Long Island Sound beaches that are directly impacted by nearby storm water discharges.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

87K+
Followers
29K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy