Warm and sunny weekend in the Hudson Valley ahead of Monday showers

WHAT’S NEW: Dry, quiet, comfy and sunny conditions today.

WHAT’S NEXT: Front arrives on Monday. Best chance for rain is mid-morning into the afternoon. Mainly showers with isolated thunderstorms. .

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says this weekend will be sunny and warm ahead of a rainy Monday.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Sunny and warm. Highs around 90.

TONIGHT: Mainly dry. Stray shower. Lows in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny early, then a few clouds. Highs around 90, lows in the mid-60s.

MONDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Mainly cloudy. Showers and storms. Highs around 80. Lows around 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs in mid-80s. Lows around 60.