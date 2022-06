10:00 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover accident on HWY 35 North between Sugar Creek and Hesterville. The vehicle ran off the road and was in the woods. One person became trapped in the vehicle. At least one person was transported to the hospital.

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO