LANSING, Ill. (June 27, 2022) – The polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, shortly after sunrise, and the temps at that time will be in the high 50s — perfect weather for clear thinking and careful decision-making. The polls will remain open until 7 p.m., and voters who leave their polling places at that time will enjoy temps in the low 80s. Information about where to vote and what to bring can be found in this article:

LANSING, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO