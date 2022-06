KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas fire environment will support increased wildfire activity through the weekend, as hot and dry conditions persist across the state. Above normal temperatures and minimal rainfall is forecast for the third week in a row due to a period of high pressure that is impacting the state. Accelerated drying in vegetation, resulting from widespread triple digit temperatures and dry air, begins Thursday and will continue through the weekend.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO