ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

Hart steps down as Grayson baseball coach

By KXII Staff
KXII.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENISON, Texas (KXII) - After over twenty years with the Grayson Vikings baseball team, Dusty Hart steps as the...

www.kxii.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Jeff Cordell named AD at Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD announced Monday that Jeff Cordell is the new athletic director, bringing back to the area a proven leader with 15 years of experience as an athletic director and head football coach. Cordell grew up in Grayson County and played football for Austin College in...
SHERMAN, TX
ralphiereport.com

Massive Texas lineman commits to Buffs

With Texas on the rise, Texas A&M recruiting at a disgusting level, and yet another P5 school being added to the state (Houston), and every other state looking hard at the Lone Star State, you’d think that there would be little room for the Colorado Buffaloes. YOU’D BE WRONG. The Buffs are as active as ever down there, with another huge commitment coming through.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Dallas

2 Dallas-area universities rank among Texas' 10 best bang-for-your-buck colleges

By one measure, earning a degree at the University of Texas at Dallas or University of North Texas is one of the smartest moves in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and university that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places UT Dallas (in Richardson) at No. 3 in Texas and No. 71 in the U.S. It ranks University of North Texas (in Denton) at No. 9 in Texas and No. 164 in the U.S.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Maynard, Reid advance to runoff in Oklahoma House District 21 race

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Dustin Roberts represents Bryan and Marshall Counties. His seat has drawn four Republicans who want to succeed him serving the Durant area in the State Legislature. This one headed for a runoff between Cody Maynard and Dustin Reid. Here are the candidates in that race. Ryan...
DURANT, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hart, TX
Local
Texas Sports
County
Grayson County, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Denison, TX
Grayson County, TX
Sports
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco City Manager leaves groundbreaking legacy as he enters retirement

One summer evening in 1987, George and Debra Purefoy pulled out a map of the DFW metroplex. On the map, George Purefoy followed Preston Road up north, searching for a spot where he might be able to one day experience the growth of a city. His eyes landed on a little town up north that geographically seemed to have “octopus arms sticking out everywhere” due to the state of its annexations.
KXII.com

The Plaza Theatre in Durant could see a second life

DURANT, Texas (KXII) -The Plaza Theatre in downtown Durant may get a new life as non-profit Imagine Durant has plans to open the theater doors to the public once again. The space is currently occupied by the DA’s office, but will soon move across the street into the federal building.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
Texas Monthly

Is This the Largest Western Wear Shop in the World? An Investigation

Justin Discount Boots spans two acres. It takes 90,000 square feet to hold all the boots from brands such as Chippewa, Nocona, Tony Lama, and, of course, Justin, sold in various iterations of closeout deals, factory seconds, and first lines. One Justin Discount building is set up like a DSW, with shoes on top of the shelves and boxes underneath. In yet another building, boots hang on pegs on the wall, and there isn’t much inventory in each design, giving the feel of a one-of-a-kind deal. A third building is full of Wranglers stacked for customers to sift through. Stetsons? Yeah, the company’s got those too.
JUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Blinn College#College Baseball#Grayson Vikings#Region V North Coach
KXII.com

Man gets 10 years for role in Denison shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man who pleaded guilty in his role in a Denison shooting last year was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday. Michael Ricardo DeAlejandro was indicted on attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges for shooting a 34-year-old man was a home on East Main Street near South 7th Avenue last February.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Reba's Place looking for employees

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) -- Reba's Place in Atoka is getting ready for opening day. The new restaurant, established by namesake country music star Reba McEntire, hosted its first job fair on Tuesday at the Atoka First Baptist Family Life Center. Interviews are also scheduled for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ATOKA, OK
CultureMap Dallas

This Dallas neighbor weighs in as the healthiest county in Texas, says U.S. News

For babies and baby boomers alike, Collin County stands out as the healthiest county in Texas, according to a new study by U.S. News & World Report. Collin County lands at No. 50 on U.S. News’ list of the 500 healthiest counties in the U.S., making it the healthiest county in Texas. U.S. News assessed 2,735 of the 3,143 counties across the U.S. but ranked only 500 of them.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kolomkobir.com

Silver carp is native to China discovered at Choctaw Creek in Grayson County.

Just when you thought the list of invasive pests to sneak into Texas couldn’t get any longer, it did. Silver carp, a prolific variety of freshwater carp native to China, were recently discovered in Choctaw Creek in Grayson County. The creek rises about 15 miles downstream from Lake Texoma near Sherman and runs northeast about 38 miles before dumping into the Red River along the Texas-Oklahoma border.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Churches cancel Christian day-camp as old allegations surface again

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - "Next week they would have been here," says a North Texas pastor who called off the week-long day camp at his Grapevine church.Pastor Doug Page of First Baptist Grapevine cancelled the camp about one week before it was set to begin for about 200-children in his congregation and the neighborhood."I had no reason to think that they had done anything wrong recently," said Pastor Page talking about Kanakuk's leadership.Kanakuk is a nationally known Christian ministry which hosts an overnight camp, family camps and day camps in many states. Its website states, "Since 1926, Kanakuk has welcomed...
GRAPEVINE, TX
kolomkobir.com

Plano Native Finds Invasive Carp in Texas Waters

Last weekend, Stephen Banaszak, a 30-year-old Plano native, and some friends went bow fishing in Lake Kentucky, along the Tennessee River in Kentucky and Tennessee. Suddenly, several silver and bighead carp launched out of the water. Some hit Banaszak in the head. One grazed another fisherman’s face with its fin, slicing open his eyelid. “They can be dangerous,” Banaszak said, “especially if you’re out boating and you’re driving across the lake, and you get hit in the face by a 20-pound fish while you’re driving 20 miles an hour. That’s real dangerous. I know some people have died in the past around the country from these fish.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy