Buffalo, NY

Hundreds gather in Buffalo to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

By Olivia Dance
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — Many are upset by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and protests against the ruling are happening all across the nation, including here in Buffalo. On Friday night, hundreds of people gathered in Niagara Square to protest the Supreme Court decision,...

Comments / 2

G___V___
3d ago

Jennifer Page, so you would break the law to help provide abortion! If and when you get arrested, you'll cry racism. I hope your reading what the laws say. Remember that Roe V Wade was never a law. It's not in the constitution and never was. The Supreme Court of the US actually did the right thing and overturned something that should have never been there in the first place. The Supreme Court just gave that responsibility of abortion choice to the state. Give the state power, not the government. That is what our founding fathers wrote in the Constitution. Keep government out!

WNY abortion clinics plan for influx of patients in wake of Roe v. Wade decision

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Planned Parenthood provides various services including contraception, cancer screenings, abortions, and more. Michelle Casey, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, says, “Some people have an abortion because they would be physically in danger if they carry the pregnancy to terms. There are all kinds of reasons and some people have an abortion because they were raped or in a situation with incest.”
BUFFALO, NY
Second Rally Protesting Roe V. Wade Overturning Planned For Next Month

JAMESTOWN – Another rally protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade will take place next month in Jamestown. The Jamestown Justice Coalition, who hosted an impromptu rally on Friday just hours following the court’s decision, announced plans for the second demonstration on Monday. Titled...
2 On Your Side

Toy gun exchange program happening this week in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of recent violence in the Western New York community, a new toy gun exchange program is happening this week in the City of Buffalo. The idea is to trade kids' toy guns for other toys like remote controlled cars, skateboards or sporting equipment. The toy gun exchange is being run by a partnership between the Back to Basics Ministries, the Peacemakers and the Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. Organizations.
BUFFALO, NY
Dr. Barnett Slepian Memorial Fund reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Abortion has always been one of the most contentious issues in the country. In the late 90’s, it turned deadly, when a sniper shot and killed local abortion provider Dr. Barnett Slepian in his home. More than two decades later, an organization in his name continues...
BUFFALO, NY
NY residents react to Supreme Court decision on concealed firearms

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old restriction on concealed firearms. The majority of justices sided with gun rights advocates that the state’s “proper cause” requirement to obtain a concealed carry license violates the constitution. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and two individual gun owners, are challenging the century-old New […]
One Of The Best Suburban Neighborhoods Is In Western New York

While younger people seem to be gravitating towards the downtown areas of Buffalo, like Elmwood and Allentown, there is still a draw to suburban neighborhoods. Suburban areas are typically characterized with lower density areas that will separate the residential and commercial areas. Typically, these areas are part of a city or urbanized area – or, they exist as a separate residential area that is commutable distance from the city center.
BUFFALO, NY
Tuesday is primary day for Erie County voters

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day for voters. Early voting wrapped up in Erie County on Sunday. Polls are open from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday. It's important to do some homework before heading out to vote and check your status. That means making sure that your polling location hasn't changed, your home address is updated, and you're part of a political party.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Salon

Supreme Court cites Buffalo mass shooting in decision striking down New York's gun law

In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Hiker “Severely Mauled” By Grizzly Bear Near Meeteetse On Monday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An hiker from Buffalo, New York, was attacked by a grizzly bear on Monday near Meeteetse, Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Park County sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday. On Monday, the Park County Sheriff’s Office notified the Game and Fish...
MEETEETSE, WY
Buffalo man charged with murder, assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday morning in Buffalo City Court on murder and assault charges. Joshua Eddy was arraigned on one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony and one count of assault in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. Eddy is accused […]
BUFFALO, NY

